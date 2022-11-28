NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Cat Name: Chase

Chase showed up at an outside cat colony and was so sweet that his colony caregiver, who also happened to be an SPCA volunteer, could not help but notice that he could adapt to living as an inside pet. Plus, he had the dangerous habit of running into traffic. So, his caregiver brought him into the SPCA. Now the jolly five-month-old is looking for a home for the holidays.

Find Chase's details here:

Cat Name: Marshall

Marshall has overcome challenges to get where he is today. His finder discovered him with his two brothers outside the YMCA as kittens. Unfortunately, their eyes were severely infected, which led to permanent scarring. As a result, they have some vision loss, but they are happy, boisterous six-month-old kittens in every other way. Marshall (and his brothers) are available for adoption at our partner business, PetSmart. Find Marshall's details here:



All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

