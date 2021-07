NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Cats

Names: Calvin and Hobbes

Calvin and Hobbes know that life is better together. The bonded brothers are eight years old and have been together for their entire lives. The handsome Birman-mixes are friendly and looking for a quiet home where they can settle in side by side.

If interested in Calvin and Hobbes, please contact the Lycoming County SPCA at 570-322-4646 or visit https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption/ https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption/ Other SPCA news: They're currently running low on: ▪️Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand) ▪️Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand) If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!