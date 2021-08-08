NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog

Name: Cali

Cali is a ray of sunshine. At seven years old, this big girl has learned manners (sit, down, paw) and knows that people are fun to be around. She loves toys (especially the squeaky ones) and brings them back. When she is excited, her whole body wiggles. Cali is looking for a home with older children and maybe another canine sibling of similar size and play style.

Cat Name: Daphne Daphne and her siblings are three months old. The kittens were found outside in the spring and were raised in a loving foster home. They are so soft and sweet, full of spunk and curiosity - sure to make you laugh! Now they are ready for their next big step: finding forever families. https://www.petfinder.com/cat/daphne-52584056/pa/williamsport/lycoming-county-spca-pa175/ Other SPCA news: They're currently running low on: ▪️Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand) ▪️Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand) If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!