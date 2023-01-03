SPCA 1-3-23

Dog Name: Cali

Cali is a ray of sunshine. At eight years old, this big girl has learned manners (sit, down, paw) and knows that people are fun to be around. She loves toys (especially the squeaky ones) and brings them back. When she is excited, her whole body wiggles. Cali is looking for a home with older children and maybe another canine sibling of similar size and play style.

Cat Name: Cinder

When Cinder views the world, she desires to be safe. The one-year-old cat is very timid. She lives in a foster home to gain confidence with people. She enjoys running around and playing with her siblings but is still very nervous about being held. Going into a home with one of her siblings or another cat-friendly cat may help her settle in.

