NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.
Dog
Name: Cali
An energetic 7-year-old, Cali is looking for an active home with playmates who can keep up with her. She understands basic commands and with a consistent routine, she’ll hone her skills in no time! She enjoys car rides, head scratches, puppaccinos, and naps.
Cat
Name: Bumbles
Bumbles is young (around one year old) and has the prettiest green eyes. She can be a bit nervous at times, but she is still friendly. Bumbles has lived with other cats and can't wait to join a family again.
If interested in adding one of these pets to your family, call the SPCA at 570-322-4646.
Other SPCA news:
They're currently running low on:
▪️Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand)
▪️Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand)
If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!