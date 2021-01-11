NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog

Name: Cali

An energetic 7-year-old, Cali is looking for an active home with playmates who can keep up with her. She understands basic commands and with a consistent routine, she’ll hone her skills in no time! She enjoys car rides, head scratches, puppaccinos, and naps.

Cat

Name: Bumbles

Bumbles is young (around one year old) and has the prettiest green eyes. She can be a bit nervous at times, but she is still friendly. Bumbles has lived with other cats and can't wait to join a family again.

If interested in adding one of these pets to your family, call the SPCA at 570-322-4646.

Other SPCA news: