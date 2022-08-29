NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog Name: Buddy

Buddy's favorite days include chowing down on a cheeseburger, romping with toys, and relaxing with a rubdown. Even being massaged by a brush for a few minutes makes him one happy fella. If you are looking for a playful, adventurous companion, Buddy could be your guy! 

Find Buddy's details here.

Cat Name: Buzz

Buzz has overcome a lot in his young life so far. He started life living in cramped quarters out in the heat with many other cats. He was rescued and brought to the Lycoming County SPCA. After a year of healing and patience, he is ready for his next adventure: settling into a forever home.

Find Buzz' details here.

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

