NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog

Name: Brutus

Brutus has become quite the accomplished gentleman during his time at the Lycoming County SPCA. He has learned commands such as shake and has grown in confidence in comfortably using his new skills in everyday settings. Now he is ready to wow you at your place! https://www.petfinder.com/dog/brutus-45961771/pa/williamsport/lycoming-county-spca-pa175/

Cat

Name: OJ

With the little bell around his neck, who can deny this darling boy? While OJ is incredibly cute and readily seeks out attention, he gets overstimulated when being petted and sometimes growls or swats. We know that his perfect forever home is out there. Maybe it is your place? https://www.petfinder.com/cat/oj-50269348/pa/williamsport/lycoming-county-spca-pa175/