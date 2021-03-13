2021-03-12 SPCA Pets of the Week

NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog
Name: Brutus
Brutus has become quite the accomplished gentleman during his time at the Lycoming County SPCA. He has learned commands such as shake and has grown in confidence in comfortably using his new skills in everyday settings. Now he is ready to wow you at your place! https://www.petfinder.com/dog/brutus-45961771/pa/williamsport/lycoming-county-spca-pa175/
 
Cat
Name: OJ
With the little bell around his neck, who can deny this darling boy? While OJ is incredibly cute and readily seeks out attention, he gets overstimulated when being petted and sometimes growls or swats. We know that his perfect forever home is out there. Maybe it is your place? https://www.petfinder.com/cat/oj-50269348/pa/williamsport/lycoming-county-spca-pa175/
 
 
Other SPCA news: 

They're currently running low on:

▪️Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand)

▪️Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand)

If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!