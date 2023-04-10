NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog Name: Bess

Bess is a work in progress (aren't we all!) in regards to directing her energy in healthy ways. She is looking for a partner who can invest in her. At two years old, Bess is particular about her canine friends and prefers the company of adults. Her chocolate eyes and warm smile will surely bring your life joy.

Find Bess' details here:

Cat Name: Cinder Cinder is working on her self-confidence, and we're excited to talk to you about tools for success. For example, going into a home with one of her siblings or another cat-friendly cat may help her settle in a little easier. Potential adopters must have a lot of patience with her and understand that she may always be a quieter cat who prefers her own space. Can you give this gorgeous young lady the time and attention she deserves to help her feel settled and safe? Find Cinder's details here:

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

