NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.
Cats' Name: Berry and Cherry
In honor of our dessert fundraiser, Sweet Temptations, we are featuring Berry and Cherry. Berry and Cherry are a sweet combination. The cats are bonded, three-year-old sisters.
Berry has creamy white and orange markings, while Cherry sports a striped orange coat. The girls lived in poor conditions and came to the SPCA in search of a better life. Now they are looking for a forever home together.
Find Berry's details here:
Find Cherry's details here:
All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption