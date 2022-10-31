- 1

NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Cats' Name: Berry and Cherry

In honor of our dessert fundraiser, Sweet Temptations, we are featuring Berry and Cherry. Berry and Cherry are a sweet combination. The cats are bonded, three-year-old sisters.

Berry has creamy white and orange markings, while Cherry sports a striped orange coat. The girls lived in poor conditions and came to the SPCA in search of a better life. Now they are looking for a forever home together. 

Find Berry's details here: 

Find Cherry's details here: 

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.