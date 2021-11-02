NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Rabbit: Benjamin

Benjamin is one soft bunny. If you are looking for love and a sweet face to come home to, Benjamin would love to be your guy. He is looking for a rabbit-savvy home with plenty of treats and space to run around.

Benjamin Petfinder Profile

Cat: Cricket

Cricket, Dio, and Earl are brothers that were caught as older feral kittens. They will need a quiet, patient family that will help them feel safe. Maybe another friendly, outgoing cat can show them that family life can be fun! Either adopted together or separately, these boys are sure to liven up your life.

Cricket Petfinder profile

Other SPCA news: The SPCA is currently running low on: ▪️ Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand) ▪️ Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand) If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support! All pets for adoption: https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption/



