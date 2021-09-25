NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Cats

Names: Bear and Midnight

Bear and Midnight know that sisters make the good times better and the hard times easier. The duo has been sharing life’s up and downs for a long time now...twelve years to be exact. Now they are ready to tackle their next adventure together: finding a forever home. The sisters arrived at the Lycoming County SPCA when their owner was transferred for military purposes. A trip to the veterinarian determined that Midnight was suffering from diabetes and had kidney disease. Yikes! No wonder she was so unhappy. With special food and medication, Bear and Midnight are now living their best lives. “They are easy keepers,” says their foster mom, “They live with my other cats and dogs and Bear, in particular, loves attention when getting ready to feed them. Bear also randomly talks to you throughout the day.” Can you give them the home they long for?

Other SPCA news: They're currently running low on: ▪️ Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand) ▪️ Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand) If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!