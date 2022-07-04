NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog Name: Athena

Athena, like her namesake, is majestic. She has a regal look that is a bit tempered by the comical smudge of pink on her bottom lip. At three years old, Athena is a bundle of energy and very headstrong. She must be your one and only pet as she is not a big fan of other animals. If you are looking for a companion who enjoys adventures, Athena could be your girl.

Find Athena's details here:

Cat Name: Scott Scott loves head scratches and snuggles. So it was tough for him when he first arrived at the SPCA. You see, Scott had lice. Not a type transmissible to humans, thank goodness, but a type that could be passed on to other animals. So, caretakers placed Scott in quarantine until his condition cleared up. With treatment, it did just that. Now Scott is ready for a family of his own to catch up on all his cuddling. Find Scott's details here:

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

