NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog Name: Artemis

Artemis is working on her social skills, and we're excited to talk to you about tools for success. A beautiful tan and black Shepherd mix, five-year-old Artemis is happiest as the only child. She arrived as a stray and impressed us with her intelligence and excellent grasp of basic commands.

Find Artemis' details here:

Cat Name: Moxie It's Friday night, and Moxie's plans include getting a good night's sleep while taking up as much of the bed as she can. The two-year-old tortoiseshell cat was found as a stray with her kittens. Now that her kittens are grown, she is looking forward to basking in your undivided attention. Find Moxie's details here:

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

