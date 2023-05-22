SPCA 5-21-23

NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog Name: Artemis

Artemis is working on her social skills, and we're excited to talk to you about tools for success. A beautiful tan and black Shepherd mix, five-year-old Artemis is happiest as the only child. She arrived as a stray and impressed us with her intelligence and excellent grasp of basic commands. 

Find Artemis' details here:

Cat Name: Moxie

It's Friday night, and Moxie's plans include getting a good night's sleep while taking up as much of the bed as she can. The two-year-old tortoiseshell cat was found as a stray with her kittens. Now that her kittens are grown, she is looking forward to basking in your undivided attention.

Find Moxie's details here

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

