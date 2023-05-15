NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Cat Name: Amy

Amy is three years old. She has beautiful yellow eyes and is quite charming. Her past is adventurous, including raising five kittens. Now she is looking for a home full of sunny windows and cozy blankets. Could that be your place?

Find Amy's details here:

Dog Name: Khalesi

Khalesi is one part fiesta and two parts dreamy. She has a striking white coat and sweet eyes. She loves to go for a walk (a hike is even better!) and enjoys dogs on her terms. Could you be the running/hiking buddy Khalesi is yearning for?

Find Khalesi's details here:

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

