NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Cat Name: Amelia

Amelia's perfect day includes staying in and cuddling up with a good book. She is four years old and has the sweetest multi-colored face. She is looking for a patient, quiet family who will love and spoil her.

Find Amelia's details here:

Cat Name: Melody

Melody was a stray kitten earlier this summer with her mother and five siblings. A loving foster family gave her a great start in life, and now, at four months old, she is ready for a home of her own. Out of her siblings, Melody ended up being a little songbird. She's independent, playful, and quick to ask for attention when she needs it. Find Melody's details here:

All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

