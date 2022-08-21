NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.
Dog Name:Allie
Allie is a playful girl looking for a companion with patience and understanding. Allie finds trusting challenging, though she has taken huge strides with her foster family. Allie will do best with an owner with experience with dogs who exhibit guarding tendencies. Allie is very affectionate with a big heart.