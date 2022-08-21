NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA.

Dog Name: Allie

Allie is a playful girl looking for a companion with patience and understanding. Allie finds trusting challenging, though she has taken huge strides with her foster family. Allie will do best with an owner with experience with dogs who exhibit guarding tendencies. Allie is very affectionate with a big heart.

Find Allie's details here.

Rabbit Name: Olaf Olaf is a handsome American rabbit. He sports a white coat and a soft, bouncy nose. He is looking for a rabbit-savvy home with plenty of treats and space to run around. Find Olaf's details here. All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

