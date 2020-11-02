Name: Koop

Koop is a 2-year-old Labrador and Curly-Coated Retriever-mix. He is a goofy young man who is easily excitable. He is learning new manners at the SPCA, and he continues to show us how much he enjoys attention and how very affectionate he can be. He is good with older children and with other dogs on a dog-by-dog basis.

Name: Nickey

Nickey is an older cat, around 11 years old. He is slow, quiet, and can be a bit grumpy at times. He prefers to keep his own company and really is just looking for a home that will give him love and a calm, quiet place to nap. Can you give him the home he deserves?

All adoptable pets can be viewed at: http://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption

