Koop is a 2-year-old Labrador and Curly-Coated Retriever-mix. He is a goofy young man who is easily excitable. He is learning new manners at the SPCA, and he continues to show us how much he enjoys attention and how very affectionate he can be. He is good with older children and with other dogs on a dog-by-dog basis.
Nickey is an older cat, around 11 years old. He is slow, quiet, and can be a bit grumpy at times. He prefers to keep his own company and really is just looking for a home that will give him love and a calm, quiet place to nap. Can you give him the home he deserves?
Other SPCA news:
They're currently running low on:
▪️Canned Wet Cat Food (any brand)
▪️Canned Wet Dog Food (any brand)
If you are able to donate please feel free to drop any items outside the doors of the shelter while they're open. Another option is sending a shipment from the Amazon Wish list or Chewy. Thank you for all of your support!