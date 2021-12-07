Allentown, Pa. – Programs are recognized with grant funding when they indicate a commitment to community progress and individual improvement.

PPL is awarding $500,000 to support 12 different non-profit organizations across the state with a range of missions -- all to "improve the lives and well-being of individuals," according to The PPL Foundation.

The foundation’s latest investments support programs such as an Innovation and Creation Lab where young adults can develop their STEM skills; a job readiness program for LGBTQ youth; a wetland restoration project; the expansion of a cultural and literacy enrichment initiative for inner-city youth; and a Nurse’s Pantry program that provides basic needs for at-risk students to improve their academic experience and to reduce absenteeism.

“The PPL Foundation is proud to support the efforts of the many nonprofit organizations making our communities a better place,” said Ryan Hill, PPL Foundation president. “Whether it’s providing students the tools they need to succeed today and prepare for the future or ensuring our communities are safe and healthy for all residents, we’re inspired by the creative solutions proposed by this year’s grants recipients.”

The grants announced today are helping organizations fulfill their missions across the company’s 29-county service territory in central and eastern Pennsylvania.

The 2021 PPL Foundation Major Grant recipients are:

Berwick YMCA received a grant of $50,000 to create an Innovation and Creation Lab where young adults can develop their STEM skills.

Bradbury-Sullivan LGBTQ Community Center received a grant of $35,000 for the creation of a café that will serve as a job readiness program for LGBTQ youth as well as a sober social space for the community.

Central PA Conservancy received a grant of $25,000 to support an improvement project restoring the LeTort Spring Garden Preserve, a 38-acre wetland area in Carlisle.

Community CARES received a grant of $50,000 to support a new family emergency shelter in Shippensburg.

Communities in Schools in Pennsylvania received a grant of $30,000 to support the Cultural Navigation project at Fulton Elementary School in Lancaster, which provides refugee and immigrant students and their families with culturally and linguistically appropriate services and connects them to critically needed social, financial and mental/physical health resources.

Downtown Shenandoah Inc. received a grant of $25,000 to support the development of the Center for Education, Business and Arts, where entrepreneurs and community members can acquire affordable education, business space and the resources needed to start and grow their business.

Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania received a grant of $60,000 to support the Coding the Coal Region program, which provides after-school STEM computer science and coding classes with an entrepreneurial focus for students in grades 9-12 from a 13-county region.

Pearl S. Buck International received a grant of $25,000 to support a regional training conference for nonprofit and community leaders to discuss the tenets of diversity, equity, and inclusion, focused on best practices in general and specifically law enforcement, human resources and health care.

Resurrected Community Development Corporation a grant of $100,000 to support the expansion of the James Lawson Freedom School, a six-week summer cultural and literacy enrichment initiative for youth in K-12th grades.

Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology received a grant of $35,000 to expand the capacity of programs related to electronics engineering and technology.

The Improved Milton Experience received a grant of $40,000 to expand its successful STEAM Makerspace and Business Innovation Center to the neighboring communities of Shamokin and Sunbury.

United Way of Wyoming Valley received a grant of $25,000 to support the Nurse’s Pantry program, which partners with 22 school districts to meet the basic needs of at-risk students to improve their academic experience and to reduce absenteeism.

Earlier this year, the PPL Foundation awarded $450,000 in sustaining grants to 115 community organizations. The PPL Foundation also contributed more than $2 million to support local United Way organizations. Today’s announcement brings the foundation’s 2021 community contributions to more than $3 million.

The PPL Foundation awards grants in spring and fall. The next grant cycle, for sustaining grants that assist organizations with general operating expenses, begins in January. Interested organizations can apply for grants from $1,000 to $25,000.

To be considered for a grant, all organizations must apply online. Please visit www.pplcares.com to learn more.



