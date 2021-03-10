Wednesday, 6 p.m. -- Raise the Region has officially begun!

The next 30 hours is truly northcentral Pa.'s time to shine. The marathon fundraiser, Raise the Region, will pump funds into nearly 300 local nonprofits through donations from community members like you, matched by coroporate sponsors.

Drive-through kick off Raise the Region event! Join FCFP and the Alexanders for the kick-off event Wednesday, Mar. 10 from 5-7 p.m! Drive through the service area to vote for your favorite nonprofit. The nonprofit with the most votes will receive a $2,000 prize. A random drawing of all nonprofits receiving at least one vote will be eligible for an additional $2,000 prize. Standard passenger vehicles only. Each person in the vehicle will receive one vote. This is a contactless event. All passengers must remain in their vehicle, and driver should wear a mask as they enter the voting area.

Donations given during Raise the Region, hosted by First Community Foundation Partnership (FCFP) and sponsored by Blaise Alexander Family Dealership and other local sponsors, go directly to the organization(s) you specify.

Organizations included in this year's funderaiser event are:

verified 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofits that are headquartered or provide services in north central Pennsylvania region

must have a physical address in one of the following counties: Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, or Union

included in this link

You have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday to make your contribution at www.RaisetheRegion.org.

Making your gift at certain times during the fundraiser will allow for your gift to be maximized. For example,

Each participating nonprofit that has at least five unique donors by 12 p.m. on March 11 will be entered to win a random prize, sponsored by Larson Design Group.

At 7:16 p.m. on March 11, gifts of $100 will be matched dollar-for-dollar for one minute or until the total match funds of $12,000 has been allocated.

From 8 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on March 11, every gift of $100 or more given to a nonprofit will be entered a random drawing to award the recipient nonprofit an additional $1,000 prize, sponsored by UPMC's 'Hundred Reasons to Give.'

“This is the ninth year for the fundraiser supported by FCFP and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. We are excited to host this regional event again, especially since so many of the local nonprofits have not been able to fundraise this year due to COVID-19,” said Jason McCahan, Director of Philanthropy.

“Raise the Region has become a primary fundraiser for many organizations over the years, and we expect the need to be even greater this year due to the pandemic. Donors also appreciate the opportunity to help a variety of local nonprofits and look forward to this event each year.”

A few things to know

Anyone, other than a participating organization, may donate during Raise the Region 2021.

There is a $25.00 minimum donation amount, but no maximum amount for donations.

Donors may donate to any number of participating organizations.

Only organizations listed on www.raisetheregion.org are eligible to receive donations.

You’ll receive an electronic tax receipt via email. Retain a copy of the donation receipt for tax purposes.

You may take credit for your donation(s) or give anonymously.

To make a donation, go to www.RaisetheRegion.org, select the participating nonprofit(s) of your choice, and select your dollar amount. Your gift will be stretched by a generous contribution of $150,000 from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. All gifts are tax deductible and will help make your favorite nonprofits mission possible.

Hoping to help earn your favorite nonprofit extra funds? Click here to see all of the additional prizes available.