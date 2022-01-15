Montoursville -- PennDOT District 3-0 employees made a positive impact in their communities in 2021. With the pandemic continuing throughout the year, employees used a variety of methods to raise money and seek donations while following the CDC and Pennsylvania Department of Health safety guidelines.

“Many fundraisers were postponed or canceled again this year due to the pandemic,” said District Executive Sandra Tosca, P.E., “However, I am pleased that District 3-0 employee’s dedication to their community was not hampered but motivated by the needs of others as they found ways to continue many charitable events.”

District 3-0, which includes Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties, continued to support the State Employees Combined Appeal (SECA) and pledged over $26,900. In addition to supporting SECA, County Maintenance Office employees embraced several local charities in 2021.

District employees held a friendly “virtual food fight” – a competition to see which of the PennDOT units could raise the most money for Footprints of Montgomery, Inc., a Lycoming County food bank. Employees donated over $1,300, which is equivalent to 8,040 pounds of food.

The Bill Craver Bikes for Tykes program raised funds to purchase 10 bicycles and six scooters that were donated to local children along with 38 additional toys, two books, and stocking stuffers that were given to Toys for Tots to be distributed to local families.

The bicycle drive was named in honor of the late Bill Craver, who served as a PennDOT maintenance worker in Lycoming County until his retirement. Bill was known for his personal donation of a dozen or so bicycles to charity each year. Over 460 bicycles have been donated to local children since the program began in 2011.

In December, two employees organized a program that provided Christmas gifts for 15 children in the Families United Network foster care program.

PennDOT District 3 was active in their charitable work this past year, despite COVID-19 setbacks in Pennsylvania communities.



