Williamsport, Pa. - Local nonprofits are invited to lean on the expertise of Pennsylvania College of Technology's electrical construction students, who are offering services ranging from electrical system troubleshooting to panel installation.

The participating students are in a fourth-semester class in the electrical construction associate degree major. Each student is required to apply hands-on skills that have been developed and refined in Penn College's labs in real-world settings.

“Through this class (Construction Lab IV-Practical Experience), hands-on experience meets community service,” said Stacey C. Hampton, assistant dean of industrial and computer technologies.

“It’s really a win-win. Students enhance their skills while serving the community, and nonprofits receive valuable services for no cost of labor.”

Past class projects for 501(c)(3) organizations include designing a park’s electrical system, installing 120-volt outlets and replacing analog meters.

Williamsport area nonprofits can visit Penn College's website for additional information and to request services. Students work under Penn College faculty supervision and are available for projects from January through April, 2022.

“We encourage organizations to contact us several months in advance for planning purposes,” Hampton said. “The course instructor needs ample time to thoroughly examine potential projects to determine how they can meet the objectives of the class.”