Williamsport, Pa. -- Rappelers scaled down the West Fourth St. side of the Genetti on Saturday in the name of charity. The fourth annual Over The Edge charity event, held at the Genetti Hotel in downtown Williamsport, raised a total of $76,000, according to organizers.

The weekend kicked off on Friday with Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter and Steve Johnson, President of UPMC Northcentral Pa., being the first two to rappel down from the Genetti rooftop.

“I'm going to do anything that's going to raise money for a good cause. It's exciting. You know, when you first sit down over that ledge it’s a little nerve wracking, but good...it was exciting. I’m very honored to be asked to kick this event off,” said Slaughter on Friday after completing his rappel.

The event raises money for the YMCA, YWCA, and the Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation. Participants were required to raise 1,000 dollars for the opportunity to rappel on Saturday with the money being donated to one of the three organizations of their choice.

"Seeing this come to fruition is a dream come true. It’s very humbling. It's been an amazing experience to really work together, for the good of the community” Dawn Linn, CEO of the YWCA said. “The YWCA utilizes the funds from this event to support programs at the YW. The first program being what's known by the community is our domestic violence, sexual assault, and shelter programs. The other part of the program is what's known as Liberty house and that's our homeless program for women and or women with children. So all dollars go directly back to support those programs.”

“What we do is we raise private funds to support classroom initiatives. We work to provide grants to classrooms. We work todo scholarships, we do anything that's innovative or anything that's above and beyond the school district budget and what they can accommodate,” said Greg Hayes, the Executive Director of the WASD Education Foundation.

This year, a portion of the raised funds will be donated to the YWCA in the amount of $35,000; a portion to the Education Foundation, $25,000; and a portion to the YMCA, $16,000.

“Every dollar is changing a life, saving a life every year," remarked Linn.