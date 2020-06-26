Williamsport -- Each year the YWCA hosts the Women of Excellence event to commemorate the women who strive to make our communities better by their acts of volunteerism. The YWCA is currently seeking nominations of selfless women who take on important roles in local organizations and perform great acts of volunteerism.

Nominees must fit the following criteria:

Have worked and/or volunteered in Lycoming County for two or more years

Demonstrate principles of integrity, strength of character, and leadership

Have a history of active participation in the community as a volunteer, role model, or committee member

Understand and support the YWCA's mission of eliminating racism. empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all

The nomination deadline is Friday, September 4. The exact details of this year's Women of Excellence event are still being decided; the ceremony may be switched to a virtual format if necessary. Regardless, all nominees will be acknowledged.

The nomination form is available to download here. After filling out the form, please email it to skern@ywcawilliamsport.org or print and mail it to Samantha Kern at 815 West Fourth St., Williamsport PA, 17701.