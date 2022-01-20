Williamsport, Pa. – The Lycoming County United Way is taking a trauma-informed approach to vaccine hesitancy in its fight for health, education, and financial stability at every scale of community.

A trauma-informed approach refers to the process of understanding each person's perspective on an issue, usually through conversation and by building relationships. This approach is directly applied to those experiencing hesitancy toward vaccination.

"The LCUW understands that COVID-19 is a hot topic in today's world, some strongly agree with vaccines and others not so much. Our goal is to recognize both sides of this conversation without any judgement, because we do not fully understand the reasons behind what influences one's decisions," said Jan Ann Todd, Director of Community Impact, Lycoming County United Way.

The project specifically targets medically underserved urban, suburban, and rural communities impacted by COVID-19 in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The organization intends to prioritize communities that have endured long-standing systemic health and social inequities, such as those who have limited access to healthcare, face discrimination, live in crowded conditions and poverty, experience education, income, or wealth gaps, and work in settings that put them at higher risk of COVID-19 exposure.

The ultimate goals of the project are to prevent COVID-19 transmission, increase vaccine access, decrease vaccine hesitancy, and provide the resources communities need to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.

Funded by Temple University’s COVID-19 Trauma-Informed Workforce Initiative Fund, the Fund provided $3.5 million in sub-awards for employer partners like the Lycoming County United Way, who have committed to implementing COVID-19 prevention and vaccine adherence strategies in their respective communities and for the populations they serve.

The project is being supported by funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources & Services Administration. Two other local United Ways were awarded grant funds: United Way of Lancaster County and Pocono Mountains United Way.

As part of the funding, three new outreach specialists are supporting United Way efforts in this new venture. Joshua Kula, Krista Synder, and Jessica Umpstead will be serving as Outreach Specialists for the Lycoming County United Way.



