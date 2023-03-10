Williamsport, Pa. — The numbers are in! This year, 333 nonprofits in northcentral Pa. received a total of $2,320,586 during Raise the Region.

The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) in collaboration with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, hosted the annual fundraiser from March 8 to March 9, helping nonprofits in the communities of Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Tioga, and Union counties.

The 30-hour online fundraiser saw thousands of donors make 15,317 gifts, according to FCFP.

“The generosity displayed this week has been extraordinary. I am grateful to the FCFP staff and board of directors and to our sponsors, especially Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships," said Jennifer D. Wilson, President & CEO

"Without them," she continued, "this simply could not happen. Ultimately, the success of Raise the Region belongs to the incredible nonprofit community across northcentral Pennsylvania. FCFP provides the platform, but they inspire the donors.”

In addition to the more than $1.9 million in online public donations, participating nonprofits benefited from $345,515 in stretch funds and prizes from the Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships and associate sponsors.

Monetary prizes and incentives sponsored by Evergreen Wealth Solutions, First Citizens Community Bank, Larson Design Group, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, UPMC, UPMC Health Plan, and Weis Markets were awarded throughout the day to more than 100 participating nonprofit organizations.

Nonprofits were divided into three categories based on their size allowing more organizations to receive prizes. To view a full list of the prize and incentive results, visit: www.raisetheregion.org/prizes

The Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships Grand Prize awards $5,000 to the small, medium, and large nonprofit with the most unique donors throughout the 30-hour period:

Small nonprofit – Patriot K9 Rescue, Inc

Medium nonprofit - Friends of the Columbia County Traveling Library

Large nonprofit - Camp Susque

The second-place prize winners each receive $2,000:

Small nonprofit - Newberry Branch of NGA (National Giving Alliance)

Medium nonprofit – ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund

Large nonprofit – Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble

$1,000 is awarded to each of the third-place prize winners:

Small nonprofit – RiverStage Community Theatre

Medium nonprofit – Experience Missions

Large nonprofit – Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

Aubrey Alexander said, “I’m completely blown away by this year’s performance by the participating nonprofits. I never thought we would beat last year’s record, which was an impressive year as well. We are very happy to be a partner with FCFP and all the nonprofits. We commend you for your efforts not only with Raise the Region, but all you do in the other 11 months of the year.”

For more information on the programs and services offered by FCFP, or to learn more about ways to make a difference in your community, contact the Community Foundation office at 570-321-1500.

