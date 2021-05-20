Williamsport, Pa. – For the past four years, the Lycoming County United Way has joined forces with Jersey Mike’s Subs in Williamsport, Pa. for their fundraiser known as Months and Days of Giving.

Every year in March, customers are eligible to make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or in stores. On the annual Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators donate their resources and every single dollar they make.

Jersey Mike’s restaurants give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to the Lycoming County United Way.

More Information Questions regarding the Lycoming County United Way and our community partnerships can be directed to Ron Frick, president at 570-666-4382 or rfrick@lcuw.org. To invest in the Lycoming County United Way, visit us at www.lcuw.org and click the orange “GIVE” button or text LIVE UNITED to 50155.

This was a record breaking year. In total donations, almost $8,500 were raised throughout the month of March 2021. Through the four-year fundraising effort so far, the Williamsport Jersey Mike’s team has raised over $22,000 to support United Way funded programs.

“When Matt Patterson called us in the summer of 2017, we had no idea what kind of generosity to expect. Not only does the franchise support us financially, but the believe in our community and had fun under tough circumstances to raise a record amount in March,” said Ron Frick, President of the local United Way.

“Despite numerous obstacles," he continued, "a small team worked all day to take care of customers and raise this money without any selfishness on their part. We are incredibly grateful.”