Williamsport, Pa -- As a community non-profit, the Lycoming County United Way prioritizes a staff that is committed to their cause. According to the United Way press release, two recent staff appointments will use their expertise to continue the nonprofit's mission.

JanAnn M. Todd and Elizabeth J. Reichenbach have joined the Lycoming County United Way team. Todd will serve as the Director of Community Impact and Reichenbach as the organization’s Administrative Manager. The announcement was made by the organization’s President, Ron Frick and Board Chair, Mike Pawlik.

“It’s exciting to welcome new team members that have a passion for serving and strong experience in community engagement. This new team will ensure the Lycoming County United Way adapts to meet the needs of our community for years to come. Both Todd and Reichenbach bring a level of leadership, organizational planning and marketing that will elevate our mission,” said Frick.

Board Chair, Mike Pawlik added that “over the past several years the board has seen a change in the marketplace for employees and COVID-19 has made leading an organization even more difficult in 2020 and 2021."

"As we celebrate our centennial anniversary in April 2022, we wanted to look for new, innovative ideas and build a team that believes in our mission of mobilizing resources to improve lives. Several board members were involved in the hiring process and we were very deliberate in our approach.”

Vice Chair, Patti Jackson-Gehris, led the search and interview process with Frick. “As a long-time supporter of the United Way, both personally and as a leader in healthcare, it is energizing to bring great talent to our community with new drive, ideas and vision. Our approach was to take the time to source the best talent to fulfill the United Way’s mission. We have a board of strong community leaders with a passion for serving others and JanAnn and Betsy provide an exciting future for our local United Way.”

Todd, a native of Lycoming County is no stranger to fighting for the health, education and financial stability in her community. She holds an Associate of Arts degree in Business Administration, a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Healthcare Management, and a Master’s degree in Education from American InterContinental University.

She has served roles in marketing, community relations, early childhood education, healthcare administration and patient services, is a certified DUI instructor for West Branch Drug & Alcohol Abuse Commission, and most recently served as a drug and alcohol counselor/therapist.

“I am excited to be a part of an organization like the Lycoming County United Way that will allow me to give of myself for the benefit of the community. I am honored to have this opportunity,” said Todd.

Reichenbach, a native of Northumberland County, joins the United Way team with a well developed resume in a short period of time.

A 2017 graduate of The Pennsylvania State University with a BS in Health Policy and Administration and a minor in Political Science.

Like Todd, Reichenbach has work experience in healthcare, education, outreach and advocacy and spent several years as a constituent outreach specialist for State Representative Lynda Schlegel Culver.

“I am looking forward to putting my marketing and organizational leadership skills to work for the United Way. I have seen first-hand how the work United Way does benefits the residents in communities from my work in Snyder and Northumberland Counties. I cannot wait to be a part of this team,” said Reichenbach.