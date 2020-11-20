Williamsport, Pa. -- In May of 2020, the future of American Rescue Workers was uncertain, like that of many small businesses and non-profits being impacted by COVID-19 related closures. American Rescue Workers’ thrift stores were going on eight weeks of closure, with a loss of revenue totaling several hundred thousand dollars.

Long-time volunteers, Mark and Lorraine Roller knew it was time for them to help this ministry keep its doors open, and they did so in a big way, with a donation of $50,000.

“If you don’t believe in people, you don’t go far, and we believe in the work of (ARW’s Executive Directors) Sam and Dawn Astin and their staff,” Mark said.

The gift from Mark and Lorraine came with a unique request – to use a portion of their gift to install a new restroom on the 4th floor of the Elmira Street warehouse.

If you know Mark and Lorraine, this request is not so unique as they have spent every Tuesday volunteering in the warehouse for thirty years. While they have seen the operation transform during their thirty years of service, the Rollers have stories to tell about times when they volunteered in the warehouse before shelving was installed and were accompanied by birds who would join them by flying through the open windows in the old building, formerly known as Lowry Electric.

Before there was running water on the 4th floor of the building, the couple would haul five-gallon buckets up several flights of warehouse steps to clean and polish the donated items they were preparing for auction. To them, the new restroom was a logical addition to the transformed volunteer space.

Mark and Lorraine, along with many volunteers who have given their time throughout the years, have affectionately been referred to by the staff as “Mark and the jewelry ladies,” as thousands of hours were spent by them sorting and preparing all of the donated jewelry for sale in stores or at auction.

Mark and Lorraine are two of 10 current volunteers who you can find hard at work on Tuesdays.

Executive Director Sam Astin said of the couple’s support, “throughout the years as special projects came up, I knew that I could always count on Mark and Lorraine to get the projects done and done well. They are some of the hardest workers I have ever known and our auctions have been a success in large part due to their dedication. Their generosity during this pandemic was a blessing that brought my wife and I to tears as we were navigating losses during a pandemic.”

Thanks to the hard work of R&J Ertel, Inc., construction on the restroom has reached completion and “Mark and the jewelry ladies” are thrilled to have a restroom of their very own to use while dedicating their time to the ministry of American Rescue Workers.

American Rescue Workers (ARW) is a faith based non-profit organization providing homelessness and hunger prevention services in Central Pennsylvania since 1934. ARW cares holistically for men, women, and children who find themselves in an emergency situation or a homeless crisis by providing shelter and social services.

