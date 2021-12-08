Lock Haven, Pa. - Lock Haven University students participate in holiday fundraising each year to support the local Lock Haven community. This year, the LHU community has donated approximately $10,650 in monetary donations to the Salvation Army in Lock Haven, and approximately $2,400 for the local SPCA.

Adopt a Family project with Salvation Army

The Lock Haven Community Service Office recently hosted its annual Adopt A Family project in partnership with the Salvation Army in Lock Haven.

Members of the LHU community were asked to donate gifts to children in need between November 1-19. Volunteers were provided a wish list of items the children had requested.

The LHU community was able to provide 71 local children with gifts. Without the campus support, many of these children would have had a less fortunate holiday.

A total of 136 volunteers provided 258 hours of community service to this project. The average estimated dollar amount spent was $150 per child and an estimated total of $10,650 in monetary donations were collected.

Each year the Lock Haven University community provides an overwhelming level of support and generosity to this project. Everyone's support helps serve local families in need.

Turkey Trot for Clinton County SPCA

At the beginning of the fall semester, the Lock Haven University leadership and management in sport class, under professor Peter Campbell, was tasked with creating and hosting a 5K race event leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday - festively named the Turkey Trot. A total of 14 students were placed into six groups to plan and execute the project.

The event generated a $2,400 donation for the Clinton County SPCA.

"The students in the class learn the leadership skills in managing an athletic event while helping and supporting one of the local charities in Lock Haven. I am very proud of the students and the fact they raised $2,400 for the local SPCA," Campbell said. "I would also like to thank our main sponsor, Yvonne Hughes, CPA, and all of our sponsors and participants, for helping to make this a successful event."

"Being able to work with my fellow students to create something as meaningful as the Turkey Trot is something that will last with me for a lifetime. I couldn't be more proud of my classmates and peers for the fantastic job they did," said Bo Raho, a student in the class.

For more information about the Clinton County SPCA or to make a donation, visit http://clintoncountyspca.org.



