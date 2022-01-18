Bloomsburg – Over the past year, there have been several conversations around the topics of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. What do these words really mean -- for you, for our region? If you have questions, the United Way invites you to explore them through a series of upcoming workshops.

In celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, in partnership with Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way, will kick off a series of community conversations around the areas of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Taking place the 3rd Wednesday of every month, these workshops are geared towards creating a safe place for community residents to engage in a dialogue around these topics.

Susquehanna Valley: A Look at Our Region takes place this Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 7:00 p.m. Participants will explore current data that highlights the kind of diversity we have in our area, how things have changed over the time, and what does this mean for our future?

“One of the most important tools in creating equity is to have an accurate picture of our community,” said Adrienne Mael, President/CEO of Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia Montour United Ways. “In this talk, we will share information you may have been missing about how diverse our region really is. It will hopefully reveal some inequities that may have been hiding in plain sight, undo some common misconceptions, and expand your thinking about our area!”

The series will continue the following month on Wednesday, Feb. 16, with Susquehanna Valley: Names on the Land. Have you ever wondered about the people for whom the Susquehanna River is named? Or where names like Catawissa, Muncy, or Shamokin come from? Step through familiar language to the past, learn some of our region's early history, and ponder how it affects our lives today.

Susquehanna Valley: A Look at Our Region takes place virtually via the Zoom Platform on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. This series is free and open to the public. Registration is required in advance.

For more information on this and other United Way initiatives, please visit www.cmcuw.org or email info@cmcuw.org.



