Local organizations in northcentral Pa. are participating in the national day of giving this Tuesday, Nov. 30. Each donation site is raising funds for non-profits and/or charities in northcentral Pa.

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

According to the organization's website, each donation will help the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank provide meals to thousands of individuals, families, children, seniors and veterans in our communities who are working hard to make ends meet in the wake of the COVID-19 economic crisis.

Join the organization for #GivingTuesday and help fight hunger this holiday season. Every $1 you give will help provide 6 meals! Donation options are monthly or one-time. Make online donations here.

American Rescue Workers

American Rescue Workers provides emergency relief services, including meals and shelter, to prevent homelessness and hunger. The organization depends upon donated goods and donated funds for operation of its facilities.

American Rescue Workers asks that the public consider donating to their cause.

Weis Markets

Today, on #GivingTuesday, each Weis location will match customer donations up to $500.

Customers are invited to donate to a local nonprofit, chosen by the associates at each store location, by adding $1, $3, $5 or $10 when they check out at registers, or by rounding up their grocery bills.

“As a locally focused company, we believe in giving back to the communities we serve. Our CEO Jonathan Weis, his family and our company’s associates have been long-time supporters of local good causes,” said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. “We are proud of our store teams who have chosen their charities and remain grateful to our customers for their continued support of these good causes.”

More than 150 local non-profits are participating in Weis Markets’ Day of Giving program. The local organizations chosen by Weis locations are primarily food pantries, emergency shelter services, and animal rescue organizations.

In addition to the local store donations, Weis Markets is presenting $10,000 donations to two local charities to be announced on Day of Giving.



