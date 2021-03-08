Williamsport, Pa. – The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) is excited to announce over 270 nonprofits have registered to participate in Raise the Region 2021, an event to help the communities of Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties support local nonprofit organizations fundraising efforts.

FCFP, in partnership with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, will be launching a 30-hour fundraising event starting on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

To kick off the fundraising event, FCFP will be hosting a drive-thru celebration at the Blaise Alexander Chevy Dealership (405 Alexander Drive, Muncy) on Wednesday, March 10 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. The community is encouraged to visit the dealership to vote for their favorite participating nonprofit organization.

The nonprofit with the most votes will receive a $2,000 prize. In addition, each nonprofit that receives at least one vote will be entered into a random drawing to win $2,000. Each attendee can vote one time from their vehicle and must wear a mask. FCFP will livestream the event at www.raisetheregion.org.

“This is the ninth year for the fundraiser supported by FCFP and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. We are excited to host this regional event that aligns closely with the mission of the Foundation and the work of our grant making and fundraising efforts,” said Jennifer D. Wilson, President & CEO.

Nonprofit participation in Raise the Region was available to 501c3 organizations serving residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, or Union Counties. Pre-registration was required by February 26, 2021.

Participating nonprofits include:

COLUMBIA COUNTY

AGAPE

Animal Resource Center

Benton Volunteer Fire Company

Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts

Beyond Violence Inc.

Bloomsburg Public Library

Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble Inc.

Boy Scouts of America Columbia Montour Council

Camp Victory

Caring Communities

Catawissa Military Band

Cats in Bloom

Coalition for Social Equity

Columbia County Christian School

Columbia County VIM Clinic

Columbia Montour Aging Office

Eos Therapeutic Riding Center

Fishing Creek Players, Inc.

Friends of the Bloomsburg Town Pool

Friends of the Columbia County Traveling Library

Greenwood Friends School

Hand in Hand Family Resource Center

Haven to Home Canine Rescue

John Buck Memorial Community Food Bank

Lonesome Critters Ranch

McBride Memorial Library

Northern Columbia Community & Cultural Center

Orangeville Public Library

PA PETS- Prevent Excess Through Sterilization

St. Columba School

The Bloomsburg Children's Museum

The Exchange

The Foundation of the Columbia-Montour Chamber

The Salvation Army - Berwick

The Women's Center, Inc. of Columbia/Montour

ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund

United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties

Your Loving Choices, Inc.

LYCOMING COUNTY

Adelphoi

AIDS Resource

Aly's Monkey Movement

American Rescue Workers

Appalachian Horse Help and Rescue

Arthaus Projects

Balloonfest

Beckoning Cat Project

Bellabons Pet Recovery Services

Better Tomorrows

Big Brothers/ Big Sisters of Northeastern Pa Serving Lycoming County Billtown Blues Association Inc

Blue Star Mothers North Central PA 12

Boy Scouts of America, Susquehanna Council

Callie Cares

Camp Susque

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

Child Evangelism Fellowship of Pa Inc. Lycoming County Chapter Community Arts Center

Community Theatre League, Inc.

Crystal Lake Ski and Outdoor Center

Dwell Orphan Care

East Lycoming Education Foundation

East Lycoming Historical Society

Ellie's Heart Foundation

Experience Missions

Factory Works

Family Promise of Lycoming County

Favors Forward Foundation

Fellowship of Christian Farmers, International

Firetree Place

Greater Hope Care Center

Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity

Helping Hands from Hudson

Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat

Hope Enterprises, Inc.

Hughesville Area Public Library

James V. Brown Library

Jersey Shore Summer Recreation

Junior League of Williamsport

Konkle Memorial Library-Montoursville

K's For Cancer

LAPS - Lycoming Animal Protection Society Inc

Loyalsock Odyssey of the Mind Boosters

Lycoming Arts

Lycoming Audubon Society Inc

Lycoming County Children's Development Center Preschool Lycoming County Historical Society, Thomas T. Taber Museum Lycoming County SPCA

Lycoming County Special Olympics

Lycoming County United Way

Lycoming County Veterans Transition Center

Lycoming County Youth Livestock Committee

Lycoming Nursery School

Lycoming-Clinton Counties Commission for Community Action (STEP), Inc. Montgomery Area Public Library

Mountie Quest: Quality Experiences for Students

Muncy Historical Society & Museum of History

Muncy Music Association

Muncy Public Library

Muncy School District Foundation

My Vision 9 foundation Inc.

NAMI of North Central Pennsylvania

Newberry Branch of NGA (Formerly Needlework Guild of America) Newberry Community Partnership

Nisbet Volunteer Fire Company

North Penn Legal Services

Northcentral PA Alternatives to Violence Project

Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy

Oliver's Backpacks

Original League, Inc.

Paternostro Cancer Foundation

Plunketts Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department

Remi's Purpose, Inc.

Repairation Nation

Repasz Band

River Valley Health & Dental

River Valley Regional YMCA

Saving Lives for Zachary

Sojourner Truth Ministries, Inc.

Son Light House

South Williamsport Fire Dept

St. John Neumann Regional Academy

Susquehanna Health Foundation

The Lancer Foundation

The Meow House

The Veterans Memorial Park of Picture Rocks, Inc.

The Williamsport Home

The Williamsport Salvation Army

Thrive International Programs, Inc.

Transitional Living Centers, Inc.

United Churches of Lycoming County

Uptown Music Collective

Warrior Run Soccer Club

West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission West Branch School

West End Christian Community Center

Williamsport Flute Choir

Williamsport Area Little League

Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation Williamsport Christian School

Williamsport Civic Chorus

Williamsport Kiwanis Foundation

Williamsport Soap Box Derby

Williamsport Symphony Orchestra

Yellow Wolf Advocacy Project, Inc

Yokefellowship Prison Ministry

YWCA Northcentral PA

MONTOUR COUNTY

Danville Area Community Center

Danville Child Development Center

Danville Riverside Food Bank

Maria Joseph Manor

Montour County Historical Society

Montour DeLong Community Fair Association

Mountain View Bible Camp

PA Swarm

Pennsylvania SPCA Danville Center

Ronald McDonald House of Danville

Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius

St. Joseph School

The Gate House Shelter

The Good Samaritan Mission

Thomas Beaver Free Library

Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company

Zing Productions

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY

4 Paws Sake PA

Arthur's Pet Pantry

Birthright of Sunbury, Inc.

Central PA Business & Education Association

Central Susquehanna Riverboat Society

Central Susquehanna Sight Services, Inc.

Christian Counseling Services of Central, PA. Inc. Concerned Citizens for Child Care, inc.

Degenstein Community Library

Exchange Pool

Golden Rule Love Inc

Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way

Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA

HandUP Foundation

Haven Ministry Inc

Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel/Priestley Chapel Associates K9 Hero Haven

Kingdom Kidz Inc

Meadowbrook Christian School

Meadowview Christian Academy

Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, Inc. Milton Historical Society

Milton Public Library

Mommy & me Rescue

Montgomery House Library

Mostly Mutts Inc.

Mount Carmel Area Community Center

Mount Carmel Area Rescue Squad

Noah's Ark Nursery School

Northumberland Christian School

Northumberland County Council for The Arts Oasis Community Recovery Club Inc.

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School

Patriot K9 Rescue, Inc

PCC Corner of Hope

Pennsylvania Master Naturalist

Potts Grove Fire Company

Shape of Justice

Shikellamy Marching Braves

STRIKE K-9 Search and Rescue

Sunbury Christian Academy

Suncom Industries

Susquehanna Valley CASA - Voices for Children Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society

The Salvation Army - Sunbury

Warrior Run Education Foundation

Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society Watsontown Historical Association

Zerbe Twp. Rod & Gun Club

SNYDER COUNTY

Agapeland Preschool

Camps for Spiffy-Kyds Inc.

Central Pennsylvania Rowing Association (CPRA) Far Point Animal Rescue

Habitat for Humanity, Snyder-Union-Northumberland Leadership Susquehanna Valley

Middlecreek Area Community Center

Pennsylvania Cystic Fibrosis, Inc. (PACFI) Re-Creation USA, Inc.

Selinsgrove Area Little League

Selinsgrove Area Meals on Wheels

Selinsgrove Girls Softball

Sudden Impact Fastpitch Softball

Susquehanna Valley Mediation

Susquehanna Valley Preschool

The Alyssa Dressler Foundation

WFBM Radio

UNION COUNTY

American Red Cross

Camp Koala

Camp Mount Luther

Camp Setebaid

Central Oak Heights Association

Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance

Clarity Prep, Inc.

CommUnity Zone

CONCERN Professional Services

DIG Furniture Bank

Donald Heiter Community Center

Expectations Women's Center

Family Planning Services

Farm Animal Rescue of Mifflinburg

Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA

Greater Susquehanna Valley Penn State Chapter

Green Dragon Foundation

Lewisburg Arts Council

Lewisburg Children's Museum

Lewisburg Downtown Partnership

Lewisburg Elementary Parent School Association

Lewisburg Prison Project

Listening Post

Lycoming County Brotherhood Alliance

Merrill Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy

Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust, Inc.

Mifflinburg Buggy Museum

Mifflinburg Heritage & Revitalization Association

Paragon Ragtime Orchestra

Project Linus Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter

Public Library for Union County

River Valley Nature School

RiverStage Community Theatre

SUMMIT Early Learning

SUN P.E.T.S.

Sunflower Child Care Center

Susquehanna Greenway Partnership

Susquehanna Valley Chorale

The Campus Theatre

Transitions of PA

West Branch Chorus

WGRC

On Wednesday, March 10 at 6:00 PM through 11:59 PM on Thursday, March 11 the public is encouraged to visit www.raisetheregion.org and select the participating nonprofit(s) of your choice to support and your gift will be stretched by a generous contribution from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. Your donation(s) can also help raise additional support for the nonprofits selected by qualifying them for monetary prizes. All gifts are tax deductible and will help make your favorite nonprofits mission possible.

Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has donated $150,000 that will be used to stretch a portion of donations made to the pre-registered nonprofits. “We are once again proud to be a part of this regional fundraiser. Raise the Region gives us the opportunity to support a variety of local nonprofits by providing a percentage match on gifts," said Aubrey Alexander.

Your donation(s) can also help raise additional support for the nonprofits selected by qualifying them for monetary prizes sponsored by Autotrader, Larson Design Group, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing,

Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, UPMC, and Weis Markets. Samples of the prizes and incentives include a $5,000 Grand Prize to the nonprofit with the most unique donors; and $1,000 Sleepwalker Prize to the nonprofit that receives the most money between midnight and 5:00 AM on March 11.

Since starting in 2013, north central Pennsylvania has shown its true spirit of philanthropy by donating over $10.2 million collectively to area nonprofits during the 30-hour fundraising events. "Raise the Region provides FCFP the opportunity to show the benefits of working as a regional community foundation focused on strengthening area nonprofits through collaboration and leadership. Raising awareness for the many great nonprofits across the region and increasing the sense of community among donors across county lines are our primary goals," said Wilson.