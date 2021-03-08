Williamsport, Pa. – The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) is excited to announce over 270 nonprofits have registered to participate in Raise the Region 2021, an event to help the communities of Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties support local nonprofit organizations fundraising efforts.
FCFP, in partnership with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, will be launching a 30-hour fundraising event starting on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
To kick off the fundraising event, FCFP will be hosting a drive-thru celebration at the Blaise Alexander Chevy Dealership (405 Alexander Drive, Muncy) on Wednesday, March 10 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. The community is encouraged to visit the dealership to vote for their favorite participating nonprofit organization.
The nonprofit with the most votes will receive a $2,000 prize. In addition, each nonprofit that receives at least one vote will be entered into a random drawing to win $2,000. Each attendee can vote one time from their vehicle and must wear a mask. FCFP will livestream the event at www.raisetheregion.org.
“This is the ninth year for the fundraiser supported by FCFP and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. We are excited to host this regional event that aligns closely with the mission of the Foundation and the work of our grant making and fundraising efforts,” said Jennifer D. Wilson, President & CEO.
Nonprofit participation in Raise the Region was available to 501c3 organizations serving residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, or Union Counties. Pre-registration was required by February 26, 2021.
Participating nonprofits include:
COLUMBIA COUNTY
AGAPE
Animal Resource Center
Benton Volunteer Fire Company
Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts
Beyond Violence Inc.
Bloomsburg Public Library
Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble Inc.
Boy Scouts of America Columbia Montour Council
Camp Victory
Caring Communities
Catawissa Military Band
Cats in Bloom
Coalition for Social Equity
Columbia County Christian School
Columbia County VIM Clinic
Columbia Montour Aging Office
Eos Therapeutic Riding Center
Fishing Creek Players, Inc.
Friends of the Bloomsburg Town Pool
Friends of the Columbia County Traveling Library
Greenwood Friends School
Hand in Hand Family Resource Center
Haven to Home Canine Rescue
John Buck Memorial Community Food Bank
Lonesome Critters Ranch
McBride Memorial Library
Northern Columbia Community & Cultural Center
Orangeville Public Library
PA PETS- Prevent Excess Through Sterilization
St. Columba School
The Bloomsburg Children's Museum
The Exchange
The Foundation of the Columbia-Montour Chamber
The Salvation Army - Berwick
The Women's Center, Inc. of Columbia/Montour
ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund
United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties
Your Loving Choices, Inc.
LYCOMING COUNTY
Adelphoi
AIDS Resource
Aly's Monkey Movement
American Rescue Workers
Appalachian Horse Help and Rescue
Arthaus Projects
Balloonfest
Beckoning Cat Project
Bellabons Pet Recovery Services
Better Tomorrows
Big Brothers/ Big Sisters of Northeastern Pa Serving Lycoming County Billtown Blues Association Inc
Blue Star Mothers North Central PA 12
Boy Scouts of America, Susquehanna Council
Callie Cares
Camp Susque
Central Pennsylvania Food Bank
Child Evangelism Fellowship of Pa Inc. Lycoming County Chapter Community Arts Center
Community Theatre League, Inc.
Crystal Lake Ski and Outdoor Center
Dwell Orphan Care
East Lycoming Education Foundation
East Lycoming Historical Society
Ellie's Heart Foundation
Experience Missions
Factory Works
Family Promise of Lycoming County
Favors Forward Foundation
Fellowship of Christian Farmers, International
Firetree Place
Greater Hope Care Center
Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity
Helping Hands from Hudson
Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat
Hope Enterprises, Inc.
Hughesville Area Public Library
James V. Brown Library
Jersey Shore Summer Recreation
Junior League of Williamsport
Konkle Memorial Library-Montoursville
K's For Cancer
LAPS - Lycoming Animal Protection Society Inc
Loyalsock Odyssey of the Mind Boosters
Lycoming Arts
Lycoming Audubon Society Inc
Lycoming County Children's Development Center Preschool Lycoming County Historical Society, Thomas T. Taber Museum Lycoming County SPCA
Lycoming County Special Olympics
Lycoming County United Way
Lycoming County Veterans Transition Center
Lycoming County Youth Livestock Committee
Lycoming Nursery School
Lycoming-Clinton Counties Commission for Community Action (STEP), Inc. Montgomery Area Public Library
Mountie Quest: Quality Experiences for Students
Muncy Historical Society & Museum of History
Muncy Music Association
Muncy Public Library
Muncy School District Foundation
My Vision 9 foundation Inc.
NAMI of North Central Pennsylvania
Newberry Branch of NGA (Formerly Needlework Guild of America) Newberry Community Partnership
Nisbet Volunteer Fire Company
North Penn Legal Services
Northcentral PA Alternatives to Violence Project
Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy
Oliver's Backpacks
Original League, Inc.
Paternostro Cancer Foundation
Plunketts Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department
Remi's Purpose, Inc.
Repairation Nation
Repasz Band
River Valley Health & Dental
River Valley Regional YMCA
Saving Lives for Zachary
Sojourner Truth Ministries, Inc.
Son Light House
South Williamsport Fire Dept
St. John Neumann Regional Academy
Susquehanna Health Foundation
The Lancer Foundation
The Meow House
The Veterans Memorial Park of Picture Rocks, Inc.
The Williamsport Home
The Williamsport Salvation Army
Thrive International Programs, Inc.
Transitional Living Centers, Inc.
United Churches of Lycoming County
Uptown Music Collective
Warrior Run Soccer Club
West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission West Branch School
West End Christian Community Center
Williamsport Flute Choir
Williamsport Area Little League
Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation Williamsport Christian School
Williamsport Civic Chorus
Williamsport Kiwanis Foundation
Williamsport Soap Box Derby
Williamsport Symphony Orchestra
Yellow Wolf Advocacy Project, Inc
Yokefellowship Prison Ministry
YWCA Northcentral PA
MONTOUR COUNTY
Danville Area Community Center
Danville Child Development Center
Danville Riverside Food Bank
Maria Joseph Manor
Montour County Historical Society
Montour DeLong Community Fair Association
Mountain View Bible Camp
PA Swarm
Pennsylvania SPCA Danville Center
Ronald McDonald House of Danville
Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius
St. Joseph School
The Gate House Shelter
The Good Samaritan Mission
Thomas Beaver Free Library
Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company
Zing Productions
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY
4 Paws Sake PA
Arthur's Pet Pantry
Birthright of Sunbury, Inc.
Central PA Business & Education Association
Central Susquehanna Riverboat Society
Central Susquehanna Sight Services, Inc.
Christian Counseling Services of Central, PA. Inc. Concerned Citizens for Child Care, inc.
Degenstein Community Library
Exchange Pool
Golden Rule Love Inc
Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way
Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA
HandUP Foundation
Haven Ministry Inc
Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel/Priestley Chapel Associates K9 Hero Haven
Kingdom Kidz Inc
Meadowbrook Christian School
Meadowview Christian Academy
Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, Inc. Milton Historical Society
Milton Public Library
Mommy & me Rescue
Montgomery House Library
Mostly Mutts Inc.
Mount Carmel Area Community Center
Mount Carmel Area Rescue Squad
Noah's Ark Nursery School
Northumberland Christian School
Northumberland County Council for The Arts Oasis Community Recovery Club Inc.
Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School
Patriot K9 Rescue, Inc
PCC Corner of Hope
Pennsylvania Master Naturalist
Potts Grove Fire Company
Shape of Justice
Shikellamy Marching Braves
STRIKE K-9 Search and Rescue
Sunbury Christian Academy
Suncom Industries
Susquehanna Valley CASA - Voices for Children Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society
The Salvation Army - Sunbury
Warrior Run Education Foundation
Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society Watsontown Historical Association
Zerbe Twp. Rod & Gun Club
SNYDER COUNTY
Agapeland Preschool
Camps for Spiffy-Kyds Inc.
Central Pennsylvania Rowing Association (CPRA) Far Point Animal Rescue
Habitat for Humanity, Snyder-Union-Northumberland Leadership Susquehanna Valley
Middlecreek Area Community Center
Pennsylvania Cystic Fibrosis, Inc. (PACFI) Re-Creation USA, Inc.
Selinsgrove Area Little League
Selinsgrove Area Meals on Wheels
Selinsgrove Girls Softball
Sudden Impact Fastpitch Softball
Susquehanna Valley Mediation
Susquehanna Valley Preschool
The Alyssa Dressler Foundation
WFBM Radio
UNION COUNTY
American Red Cross
Camp Koala
Camp Mount Luther
Camp Setebaid
Central Oak Heights Association
Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance
Clarity Prep, Inc.
CommUnity Zone
CONCERN Professional Services
DIG Furniture Bank
Donald Heiter Community Center
Expectations Women's Center
Family Planning Services
Farm Animal Rescue of Mifflinburg
Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA
Greater Susquehanna Valley Penn State Chapter
Green Dragon Foundation
Lewisburg Arts Council
Lewisburg Children's Museum
Lewisburg Downtown Partnership
Lewisburg Elementary Parent School Association
Lewisburg Prison Project
Listening Post
Lycoming County Brotherhood Alliance
Merrill Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy
Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust, Inc.
Mifflinburg Buggy Museum
Mifflinburg Heritage & Revitalization Association
Paragon Ragtime Orchestra
Project Linus Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter
Public Library for Union County
River Valley Nature School
RiverStage Community Theatre
SUMMIT Early Learning
SUN P.E.T.S.
Sunflower Child Care Center
Susquehanna Greenway Partnership
Susquehanna Valley Chorale
The Campus Theatre
Transitions of PA
West Branch Chorus
WGRC
On Wednesday, March 10 at 6:00 PM through 11:59 PM on Thursday, March 11 the public is encouraged to visit www.raisetheregion.org and select the participating nonprofit(s) of your choice to support and your gift will be stretched by a generous contribution from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. Your donation(s) can also help raise additional support for the nonprofits selected by qualifying them for monetary prizes. All gifts are tax deductible and will help make your favorite nonprofits mission possible.
Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has donated $150,000 that will be used to stretch a portion of donations made to the pre-registered nonprofits. “We are once again proud to be a part of this regional fundraiser. Raise the Region gives us the opportunity to support a variety of local nonprofits by providing a percentage match on gifts," said Aubrey Alexander.
Your donation(s) can also help raise additional support for the nonprofits selected by qualifying them for monetary prizes sponsored by Autotrader, Larson Design Group, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing,
Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, UPMC, and Weis Markets. Samples of the prizes and incentives include a $5,000 Grand Prize to the nonprofit with the most unique donors; and $1,000 Sleepwalker Prize to the nonprofit that receives the most money between midnight and 5:00 AM on March 11.
Since starting in 2013, north central Pennsylvania has shown its true spirit of philanthropy by donating over $10.2 million collectively to area nonprofits during the 30-hour fundraising events. "Raise the Region provides FCFP the opportunity to show the benefits of working as a regional community foundation focused on strengthening area nonprofits through collaboration and leadership. Raising awareness for the many great nonprofits across the region and increasing the sense of community among donors across county lines are our primary goals," said Wilson.