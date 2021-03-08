raise the region new size

Williamsport, Pa. – The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) is excited to announce over 270 nonprofits have registered to participate in Raise the Region 2021, an event to help the communities of Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union Counties support local nonprofit organizations fundraising efforts.

FCFP, in partnership with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, will be launching a 30-hour  fundraising event starting on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.  

To kick off the fundraising event, FCFP will be hosting a drive-thru celebration at the Blaise Alexander  Chevy Dealership (405 Alexander Drive, Muncy) on Wednesday, March 10 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. The community  is encouraged to visit the dealership to vote for their favorite participating nonprofit organization.

The nonprofit  with the most votes will receive a $2,000 prize. In addition, each nonprofit that receives at least one vote will be  entered into a random drawing to win $2,000. Each attendee can vote one time from their vehicle and must  wear a mask. FCFP will livestream the event at www.raisetheregion.org.  

“This is the ninth year for the fundraiser supported by FCFP and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships.  We are excited to host this regional event that aligns closely with the mission of the Foundation and the work of  our grant making and fundraising efforts,” said Jennifer D. Wilson, President & CEO.  

Nonprofit participation in Raise the Region was available to 501c3 organizations serving residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, or Union Counties. Pre-registration was required by February 26, 2021.

Participating nonprofits include:  

COLUMBIA COUNTY 

AGAPE 

Animal Resource Center 

Benton Volunteer Fire Company 

Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts 

Beyond Violence Inc. 

Bloomsburg Public Library 

Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble Inc. 

Boy Scouts of America Columbia Montour Council 

Camp Victory 

Caring Communities 

Catawissa Military Band 

Cats in Bloom 

Coalition for Social Equity 

Columbia County Christian School 

Columbia County VIM Clinic 

Columbia Montour Aging Office 

Eos Therapeutic Riding Center 

Fishing Creek Players, Inc. 

Friends of the Bloomsburg Town Pool 

Friends of the Columbia County Traveling Library

Greenwood Friends School 

Hand in Hand Family Resource Center 

Haven to Home Canine Rescue 

John Buck Memorial Community Food Bank 

Lonesome Critters Ranch 

McBride Memorial Library 

Northern Columbia Community & Cultural Center 

Orangeville Public Library 

PA PETS- Prevent Excess Through Sterilization  

St. Columba School 

The Bloomsburg Children's Museum 

The Exchange 

The Foundation of the Columbia-Montour Chamber 

The Salvation Army - Berwick 

The Women's Center, Inc. of Columbia/Montour 

ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund 

United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties 

Your Loving Choices, Inc. 

LYCOMING COUNTY 

Adelphoi 

AIDS Resource 

Aly's Monkey Movement 

American Rescue Workers  

Appalachian Horse Help and Rescue 

Arthaus Projects 

Balloonfest 

Beckoning Cat Project 

Bellabons Pet Recovery Services 

Better Tomorrows 

Big Brothers/ Big Sisters of Northeastern Pa Serving Lycoming County Billtown Blues Association Inc 

Blue Star Mothers North Central PA 12 

Boy Scouts of America, Susquehanna Council 

Callie Cares 

Camp Susque 

Central Pennsylvania Food Bank 

Child Evangelism Fellowship of Pa Inc. Lycoming County Chapter Community Arts Center 

Community Theatre League, Inc. 

Crystal Lake Ski and Outdoor Center 

Dwell Orphan Care 

East Lycoming Education Foundation 

East Lycoming Historical Society 

Ellie's Heart Foundation 

Experience Missions 

Factory Works 

Family Promise of Lycoming County 

Favors Forward Foundation 

Fellowship of Christian Farmers, International 

Firetree Place 

Greater Hope Care Center 

Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity 

Helping Hands from Hudson 

Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat 

Hope Enterprises, Inc.

Hughesville Area Public Library 

James V. Brown Library 

Jersey Shore Summer Recreation 

Junior League of Williamsport 

Konkle Memorial Library-Montoursville 

K's For Cancer 

LAPS - Lycoming Animal Protection Society Inc 

Loyalsock Odyssey of the Mind Boosters 

Lycoming Arts 

Lycoming Audubon Society Inc 

Lycoming County Children's Development Center Preschool Lycoming County Historical Society, Thomas T. Taber Museum Lycoming County SPCA 

Lycoming County Special Olympics 

Lycoming County United Way 

Lycoming County Veterans Transition Center 

Lycoming County Youth Livestock Committee 

Lycoming Nursery School 

Lycoming-Clinton Counties Commission for Community Action (STEP), Inc. Montgomery Area Public Library 

Mountie Quest: Quality Experiences for Students 

Muncy Historical Society & Museum of History 

Muncy Music Association 

Muncy Public Library 

Muncy School District Foundation  

My Vision 9 foundation Inc. 

NAMI of North Central Pennsylvania 

Newberry Branch of NGA (Formerly Needlework Guild of America) Newberry Community Partnership 

Nisbet Volunteer Fire Company 

North Penn Legal Services 

Northcentral PA Alternatives to Violence Project 

Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy 

Oliver's Backpacks 

Original League, Inc. 

Paternostro Cancer Foundation 

Plunketts Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department 

Remi's Purpose, Inc. 

Repairation Nation 

Repasz Band 

River Valley Health & Dental 

River Valley Regional YMCA 

Saving Lives for Zachary 

Sojourner Truth Ministries, Inc. 

Son Light House 

South Williamsport Fire Dept 

St. John Neumann Regional Academy 

Susquehanna Health Foundation 

The Lancer Foundation 

The Meow House 

The Veterans Memorial Park of Picture Rocks, Inc. 

The Williamsport Home 

The Williamsport Salvation Army 

Thrive International Programs, Inc. 

Transitional Living Centers, Inc. 

United Churches of Lycoming County

Uptown Music Collective 

Warrior Run Soccer Club 

West Branch Drug and Alcohol Abuse Commission  West Branch School 

West End Christian Community Center 

Williamsport Flute Choir  

Williamsport Area Little League 

Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation Williamsport Christian School 

Williamsport Civic Chorus 

Williamsport Kiwanis Foundation 

Williamsport Soap Box Derby 

Williamsport Symphony Orchestra  

Yellow Wolf Advocacy Project, Inc 

Yokefellowship Prison Ministry 

YWCA Northcentral PA 

MONTOUR COUNTY 

Danville Area Community Center 

Danville Child Development Center 

Danville Riverside Food Bank 

Maria Joseph Manor 

Montour County Historical Society 

Montour DeLong Community Fair Association 

Mountain View Bible Camp 

PA Swarm 

Pennsylvania SPCA Danville Center 

Ronald McDonald House of Danville 

Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius 

St. Joseph School 

The Gate House Shelter 

The Good Samaritan Mission 

Thomas Beaver Free Library 

Washingtonville Volunteer Fire Company 

Zing Productions 

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY 

4 Paws Sake PA 

Arthur's Pet Pantry 

Birthright of Sunbury, Inc. 

Central PA Business & Education Association 

Central Susquehanna Riverboat Society 

Central Susquehanna Sight Services, Inc. 

Christian Counseling Services of Central, PA. Inc. Concerned Citizens for Child Care, inc. 

Degenstein Community Library 

Exchange Pool 

Golden Rule Love Inc 

Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way 

Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA 

HandUP Foundation 

Haven Ministry Inc 

Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel/Priestley Chapel Associates K9 Hero Haven 

Kingdom Kidz Inc 

Meadowbrook Christian School

Meadowview Christian Academy 

Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, Inc. Milton Historical Society 

Milton Public Library 

Mommy & me Rescue 

Montgomery House Library 

Mostly Mutts Inc. 

Mount Carmel Area Community Center 

Mount Carmel Area Rescue Squad 

Noah's Ark Nursery School 

Northumberland Christian School 

Northumberland County Council for The Arts Oasis Community Recovery Club Inc. 

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School 

Patriot K9 Rescue, Inc 

PCC Corner of Hope 

Pennsylvania Master Naturalist 

Potts Grove Fire Company 

Shape of Justice 

Shikellamy Marching Braves 

STRIKE K-9 Search and Rescue 

Sunbury Christian Academy 

Suncom Industries 

Susquehanna Valley CASA - Voices for Children Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society 

The Salvation Army - Sunbury 

Warrior Run Education Foundation 

Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society Watsontown Historical Association 

Zerbe Twp. Rod & Gun Club 

SNYDER COUNTY 

Agapeland Preschool 

Camps for Spiffy-Kyds Inc. 

Central Pennsylvania Rowing Association (CPRA) Far Point Animal Rescue 

Habitat for Humanity, Snyder-Union-Northumberland Leadership Susquehanna Valley 

Middlecreek Area Community Center 

Pennsylvania Cystic Fibrosis, Inc. (PACFI) Re-Creation USA, Inc. 

Selinsgrove Area Little League 

Selinsgrove Area Meals on Wheels 

Selinsgrove Girls Softball 

Sudden Impact Fastpitch Softball 

Susquehanna Valley Mediation 

Susquehanna Valley Preschool 

The Alyssa Dressler Foundation 

WFBM Radio 

UNION COUNTY 

American Red Cross 

Camp Koala 

Camp Mount Luther 

Camp Setebaid

Central Oak Heights Association 

Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance 

Clarity Prep, Inc. 

CommUnity Zone 

CONCERN Professional Services 

DIG Furniture Bank 

Donald Heiter Community Center 

Expectations Women's Center 

Family Planning Services 

Farm Animal Rescue of Mifflinburg 

Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA 

Greater Susquehanna Valley Penn State Chapter 

Green Dragon Foundation 

Lewisburg Arts Council 

Lewisburg Children's Museum 

Lewisburg Downtown Partnership 

Lewisburg Elementary Parent School Association 

Lewisburg Prison Project 

Listening Post 

Lycoming County Brotherhood Alliance 

Merrill Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy 

Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust, Inc. 

Mifflinburg Buggy Museum 

Mifflinburg Heritage & Revitalization Association 

Paragon Ragtime Orchestra 

Project Linus Central Susquehanna Valley Chapter 

Public Library for Union County 

River Valley Nature School 

RiverStage Community Theatre 

SUMMIT Early Learning 

SUN P.E.T.S. 

Sunflower Child Care Center 

Susquehanna Greenway Partnership 

Susquehanna Valley Chorale 

The Campus Theatre 

Transitions of PA 

West Branch Chorus 

WGRC 

On Wednesday, March 10 at 6:00 PM through 11:59 PM on Thursday, March 11 the public is encouraged  to visit www.raisetheregion.org and select the participating nonprofit(s) of your choice to support and your gift  will be stretched by a generous contribution from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. Your donation(s) can  also help raise additional support for the nonprofits selected by qualifying them for monetary prizes. All gifts are  tax deductible and will help make your favorite nonprofits mission possible. 

Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships has donated $150,000 that will be used to stretch a portion of  donations made to the pre-registered nonprofits. “We are once again proud to be a part of this regional  fundraiser. Raise the Region gives us the opportunity to support a variety of local nonprofits by providing a  percentage match on gifts," said Aubrey Alexander. 

Your donation(s) can also help raise additional support for the nonprofits selected by qualifying them for  monetary prizes sponsored by Autotrader, Larson Design Group, Pennsylvania Skill by Miele Manufacturing, 

Subaru, Toyota Motor Corporation, UPMC, and Weis Markets. Samples of the prizes and incentives include a  $5,000 Grand Prize to the nonprofit with the most unique donors; and $1,000 Sleepwalker Prize to the nonprofit  that receives the most money between midnight and 5:00 AM on March 11.  

Since starting in 2013, north central Pennsylvania has shown its true spirit of philanthropy by donating  over $10.2 million collectively to area nonprofits during the 30-hour fundraising events.  "Raise the Region provides FCFP the opportunity to show the benefits of working as a regional  community foundation focused on strengthening area nonprofits through collaboration and leadership. Raising  awareness for the many great nonprofits across the region and increasing the sense of community among donors  across county lines are our primary goals," said Wilson. 

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.