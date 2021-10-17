Bloomsburg, Pa -- A 24-hour virtual fundraising challenge will highlight four community areas in need of support. Sponsored by the United Way of Columbia and Mounter counties, the event kicks off on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 8:00 a.m.

Livestreams will take place on Facebook, YouTube, and the event page at 8:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m., and will end the following day with a final livestream at 8:00 a.m.

“Last year we were blown away by the support of the local community during our first Day of Giving,” said President/CEO, Adrienne Mael. “This year we look forward to once again highlighting the work of the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties and our wonderful partners. Please join us on 10.20.21 to learn more about how we 'LIVE UNITED' each and every day!”

Each livestream highlights the four main areas of impact that encompass the various needs and issues we face as a community.

The 8:00 a.m. livestream highlights United Way’s work in the areas of basic and emergency needs. Hear from Partner Agencies who are passionately and diligently working in these areas.

Updates on United Way’s Revolving Car Loan and VITA Free Tax Prep programs will also be shared. To conclude the event, join a virtual tour of the new building AGAPE opening later this year.

For the first time this year, Service 1st Federal Credit Union will match every donation, dollar-for-dollar, up to $1,500. Starting at 8:00 AM, everyone who donates can double their impact. As an added bonus, anyone who gives during this time will also be entered for a chance to win a $50 Sheetz Gift Card.

The 12:00 PM livestream will feature the good work partner agency, Eos Therapeutic Riding Center, and their community efforts. This will be followed by an interview with Olivia Oden, our Stigma Reduction and Education Specialist for United in Recovery. Benjamin C. Gonzales, Geisinger Administrative Fellow, will also share how substance use disorder affects the brain and the multiple facets of recovery. Anyone who gives during this segment qualifies for a 4-Class Pass to StudioB Yoga Center in Danville.

At 6:00 p.m., enjoy a live tour of the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum where they will highlight a few of their favorite exhibits and host LIVE educational demonstrations. Donate during this time, and you’ll be eligible for a $50 Gift Certificate which can be used towards purchasing a membership or one of the upcoming workshops or classes at the museum!

Our final livestream is at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, where the United Way will announce the winners of our giveaways, share some final remarks, and total funds raised.

United Way leads the charge to improve Education, Income, and Health - the building blocks of opportunity - right here at home. Their mission is to put opportunity in the hands of each person in our community and create change that lasts for generations. Consider making a one-time gift or a recurring donation and help the community "LIVE UNITED" all year long. To donate now, visit https://cmcuw.org/donate or text GIVE102021 to 41444 (message & data rates may apply).

The Oct. 20 Day of Giving takes place online at https://cmcuw.org/donate starting on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at 8:00 a.m. and ends on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 8:00 a.m.

A donation is not necessary to be entered for a chance to win one of the giveaways. For more information, please visit http://cmcuw.org or email info@cmcuw.org.



