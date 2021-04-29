Jersey Shore, Pa. - Originally planned for 2020, STEP's cornhole tournament - like many other events - fell victim to COVID-19 cancellations.

A year later, the long-planned event will finally be held on Saturday, May 8 at Bald Birds Brewing in Jersey Shore.

Registration for the tournament begins at 1 p.m. There will be "social" and "competitive" divisions so that players of all skill and experience levels have a chance to win.

Tickets cost $40 up to the day before, and $50 the day of the tournament. Players must bring their own partner.

Aside from the standard cornhole competition, the tournament will feature an airmail challenge where the only thing that matters is getting the beanbag into the hole.

First, second, and third places in the tournament will receive cash prizes.

Attendees can also join a chance auction with prizes that include a handmade cornhole set or enter a 50/50 raffle.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit here, or call Jamey Williams at (570) 601-9546.