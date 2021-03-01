Williamsport, Pa. – The Lycoming County United Way is joining forces with local Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants around the country for the 11th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign.

The campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 31, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to the Lycoming County United Way.

On the Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks, and more.

Jersey Mike’s hopes to raise a record-breaking $8 million for local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.

“This March, we celebrate our Month of Giving with a renewed sense of determination to do all we can to raise as much as we can for important local causes,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO. “I invite you to come in this month and make a difference in someone’s life.”

Throughout the month, customers can make donations through the Jersey Mike’s mobile app or onsite. On the Day of Giving, Jersey Mike’s will offer free delivery through the Jersey Mike’s app.

Since the Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $32 million for local charities.

Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $31 million for local charities and has distributed more than two million free sub sandwiches to help numerous causes.

To invest in the Lycoming County United Way, visit us at www.lcuw.org and click the orange “GIVE” button or text LIVE UNITED to 50155.