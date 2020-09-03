Williamsport, Pa. -- The Central PA Food Bank has reported a 40% increase in demand for food since March. Lost wages, additional family members at home all day, and a downturn in the economy due to COVID-19 have put a strain on many of our neighbors. Hunger in northcentral Pa. is real.

That's why Hunger Action Month will make a difference in the community, according to the Central PA Food Bank.

The campaign for Hunger Action Month encourages activism, volunteerism, and continued financial support for area food banks.

The Central PA Food Bank is hosting a Virtual Town Hall on September 10, 2020, to share updates on thier mission and let community members from all walks of life know how they can help in the fight against hunger in local communities.

The Town Hall will also share how the COVID-19 pandemic affected their work, and share inspiring stories about how the Food Bank continues to feed those in need and meet a demand that has increased more than 40 percent since March.

Local heroes have devised ways to get food into the hands of the hungry, safely, throughout this pandemic.

Chris Gilbert and the Friends of the Food Pantries in Tioga County provide food plus additional resources, including money, fresh produce, and volunteers to all food pantries in Tioga County. They've created safe drive-through distributions to serve the community and established additional food distribution locations throughout the county to meet the growing demand for food.

When the pandemic started, Mel Curtis and the Moshannon Valley YMCA fired up their “Travelin’ Table” mobile bus and hit the road to serve meals to children every day. In addition to providing lunch for the children, they also provided food for the entire family, including fresh produce and meat as well as crisis response boxes. They worked to establish additional mobile distributions in Wingate and Snow Shoe, serving each community two times per month.

The New Love Center in Clinton County immediately transformed their café to provide take-out meals to the community during the pandemic. These heroes worked with the Jersey Shore School District to provide food for families to take home. They began mobile distributions in remote areas to meet the growing demand and run a popular MilitaryShare Fresh Express distribution for veterans that has continued throughout the pandemic.

Food Bank employees expect the demand for charitable food to remain high for many months to come and will share with participants how they can help continue their work.

Wednesday, the Wolf Administration's Food Security Partnership joined Feeding Pennsylvania and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank to recognize Hunger Action Month, and encourage continued support for Pennsylvania's charitable food network.

"The last six months have upended normalcy for all of us, but for too many Pennsylvanians, this crisis has destabilized financial situations and further strained resources for those already living at or near poverty," said Secretary Miller.

"Pennsylvania's charitable food network mobilized quickly to serve individuals and families in their communities so people affected by job or income loss would not have to go hungry, and the Wolf Administration is incredibly grateful for their unending commitment to communities they serve," secretary Miller continued.

Join the Central PA Food Bank's Virtual Town Hall on September 10 to learn how you can "Give Hope and End Hunger, One Helping at a Time."

To register, click here.