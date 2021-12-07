Williamsport, Pa. – MaxWorx, a subdivision of Hope Enterprises, was founded in 2018 to provide integrated employment opportunities for over 75 employees with and without disABILITIES in central Pennsylvania.

Hope Enterprises has named a new Director of MaxWorx, Ryan Crawford. Ryan joins MaxWorx following a position with First Quality Products, Inc. where he worked for 10 years within the areas of sales, customer service, business development, and marketing.

Crawford's latest role included managing a 9-state territory. His areas of focus are account supervision, analysis, contracting, budgeting, and relationship management.

MaxWorx began as the transition of Hope Enterprises’ sheltered workshop in 2015. Employees that were interested and able to maintain competitive employment became employees of Hope Enterprises and raised from the customary “sub-minimum wage.”

Finding it difficult to hire an integrated workforce, a rebranding to MaxWorx has achieved a workforce where 65% of employees currently have a documented disABILITY.

MaxWorx offers industrial services such as light-industrial production, packaging, preparation, assembly and rework of products and components. MaxWorx custodial services includes full facility electrostatic disinfection, emergency cleanup, janitorial and custodial services, restroom sanitizing, cleaning supplies and paper products, etc.

To learn more about MaxWorx, visit www.MaxWorx.org.



