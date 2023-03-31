Wellsboro, Pa. — Hamilton-Gibson Productions, the Wellsboro-based community theater arts group, is accepting applications for up to three summer internship positions for college-age students.

Internships will begin in mid-May and continue until early August, offering experience with the small-town nonprofit theater group.

Stipends are provided thanks to the generous sponsorship of Eugene Seelye, a former art professor who has a keen interest in encouraging enterprising young people who are interested in the arts.

“To give our interns a true feel for what is involved in community theater, they will participate in the production of ‘The Old Cookie Shop,’ a family-friendly melodrama being presented on June 15, 16, 17, and 18 during the 2023 Laurel Festival; plan and staff our one-week summer theater arts camp on June 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30 for students who complete the third through ninth grades this June; and assist with our major summer musical production, ‘Mary Poppins,’ set for July 13, 14, 15, and 16 and with our ‘Broadway Under The Stars’ outdoor concert,” said Thomas Putnam, Hamilton-Gibson Productions artistic director.

"We try to fit the focus of each intern’s activities to his or her skills and interests. We've had interns who are more interested in the administration and public relations side of running a non-profit, and others whose interests are in performing and/or backstage work," Putnam continued.

Interns can act on the stage, serve as stage or house managers, assist with set building and strike work, sound and lighting operations, or other backstage activities as well as marketing, fundraising, and other tasks.

In addition to stage work, interns will spend some time working in the HG office at 29 Water Street in Wellsboro involved with social media marketing and the ongoing coordination and organizing of HG’s costume inventory.

“There is mundane work that needs to be done as well, but it's all part of the flurry of activities in a performing arts group,” said Putnam.

Applications to be a summer intern can be found at the www.hamiltongibson.org website, downloaded, completed, and mailed to Hamilton-Gibson Productions at 29 Water Street, Wellsboro, PA 16901 or can be obtained by emailing the HG office at hamgib@gmail.com or calling (570) 724-2079. An in-person or Zoom interview will then be scheduled.

Applications will be accepted until the three positions are filled.

