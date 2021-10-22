Williamsport -- Firetree Place, a nonprofit community center, recently received a $4,000 grant from the Little League Fund for Youth Sports at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. The funds have been used to establish quality programming within their Williamsport Youth Football and Cheer program.

The $4,000 grant award helped cover the costs associated with offering speed and agility programs for the football and cheer athletes in the community at a discounted price, as well as assist in equipping all the young athletes the program serves.

One of the speed and agility programs, Speed to Win, was offered through Firetree Place but run by Mark Stiller at the Fitness Factory. His program has serviced multiple Division 1 college athletes as well as many Division 2 and 3 athletes inside and outside of the Williamsport area. Mark Stiller and the Fitness Factory have built a strong rapport with many youth and adults in the area and will continue to be very impactful to the community for years to come.

Between May and July of 2021, 23 youths benefited from the program.

The other speed and agility program, Kids Bootcamp, was run by Alec Eggerton, Recreation Director of Firetree Place, at TLC Fitness. Between May and July of 2021, 14 youths benefited from the program.

Each year, Firetree Place provides free and low-cost educational, recreational, art, and social programs to children, youths, adults, and families in Lycoming County. They are currently serving 146 youth in their Williamsport Youth Football and Cheer program, run by Alec Eggerton.

“With the wonderful support of the FCFP, our football and cheer program has been able to provide opportunities we otherwise would not have been able to, so we are extremely thankful for this award. We look forward to being impactful in the lives of the local youth and continuing to expand our reach,” said Alec.

The program is designed for children and youth to learn and develop life and leadership skills that can not only be applied in sports programs, but in their daily lives. The program serves youth in grades K – 6 and helps them improve on their techniques and individual skill sets and learn how to play with different styles of players and abilities. These young athletes also learn the importance of teamwork, sportsmanship, work ethic, integrity, and goal-setting, as well as the application of these attributes to everyday life, in order to lead and be led.

The continuous support of the FCFP gives Firetree Place the opportunity to continue to offer quality programming and positively impact every child that comes through their doors. The grant award assists in furthering Firetree Place’s mission of providing programs that empower the people of the community to grow and succeed.

If you have any questions about the Williamsport Youth Football and Cheer program, please contact Firetree Place’s Recreation Director, Alec Eggerton, at (570) 360-9421.

About Firetree Place

The nonprofit engages the community through enrichment activities and provides resources to strengthen the community as a whole. It possesses a childcare license and is primarily focused on youth development. Firetree Place ensures the education and personal enrichment of our area’s youth, families, and seniors by providing comprehensive programs, camps, and events that empower individuals to grow and succeed. For more information about Firetree Place, visit www.firetreeplace.org.



