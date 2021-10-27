South Williamsport Youth Football and Cheer was recently awarded a $1,600 grant through the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCCP). The grant is one of many available throughout the country via the Little League Fund.

With the grant money, South Williamsport Youth Football and Cheer intends to enact a two story press box at the youth football field.

According to the FCCP press release, "This project aims to create an experience unrivaled at the youth level in our area. Having announcers and PA systems at this level is something that most area athletes will not experience until later in their football and cheer careers."

The organization believes that this improvement will help maintain or even boost future participation in the youth sports program for years to come, keeping the youth and parents in the community involved in positive, healthy activities, according to the release.

The release also mentioned the potential to improve coaching. The football and cheer teams could use the two-story to record practices, games, performances.

The remaining cost of the project was funded through annual fundraising as well as local businesses and private donations. Construction is anticipated to begin in the coming weeks.