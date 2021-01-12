Community programs and projects benefiting women and girls in lower Luzerne, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Union, and Snyder Counties are invited to apply for 2021 Community Giving Foundation Women's Giving Circle grants.

Applications will remain open through January 28. To apply, click here and access the grant site.

Women's Giving Circle grants range from $500 to $5,000. All applicants must be qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofit and/or government organizations that can receive tax-exempt contributions as defined by the IRS, or work through a 501(c)(3) nonprofit willing to serve as a fiscal sponsor.

For grant-related questions, please contact Christine Orlando at (570) 752-3930 ext. 2, or corlando@csgiving.org.