Williamsport, Pa. —One glass item in a donation bin at Williamsport’s American Rescue Workers can force employees to throw bunches of items away due to unsafe conditions.

An entire bin worth of donations will be ruined if a glass container or anything that could be hazardous to workers happens to break.

The American Rescue Workers are asking another with non-clothing donations to bring items to 643 Elmira Street or call 570-323-8401 extension 110 for a free home pickup.