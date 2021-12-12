November's #GivingTuesday proved especially successful for certain community non-profits that received either individual donations or gifts through company fundraisers.

Hope Enterprises

Blaise Alexander donated $10,000 to the Hope Enterprises Foundation in honor of long-standing board member Donna Bastian.

Hope Enterprise is dedicated to enhancing the lives of people with intellectual disABILITIES by providing them and their families caring support and services.

The Giant Company

In celebration of Giving Tuesday, The GIANT Company continued its holiday giving tradition by donating a total of $100,000 to nine community organizations throughout its footprint.

The GIANT Company supported the following organizations through #GivingTuesday:

Between Friends Outreach – Headquartered in Doylestown, Pa., The GIANT Company donation will help to support the agency in working with vulnerable community members. The organization recently opened its first food pantry in September, offering a large supply of items that are not available to purchase with government assistance.

Caring for Friends – Caring for Friends provides food and friendship to homebound seniors, Veterans, and those with disabilities; delivers meals to people facing homelessness; and donates food to more than 250 community partners in unserved and underserved neighborhoods. The GIANT Company donation will benefit individuals and families in need of support. Today, team members will be volunteering in their kitchen and snack bag room to help prep for the holiday season.

Harrisburg University – A donation will provide funding for continued research in sustainable agriculture which will provide a considerable amount of fresh donations to local families throughout the year.

Keystone Human Services – The GIANT Company is donating toward this Harrisburg, Pa.-based organization’s Capital Area Head Start nutrition impact program, which provides opportunities for children from low socio-economic backgrounds to develop a healthy relationship with food. The program also provides two nutritious meals daily, nutrition education for families, and health and nutritional screenings.

Keystone Kidspace – The GIANT Company is partnering with this York, Pa. organization to supply all ingredients needed for programming in its Kitchen Lab for three years. This lab is the only teaching kitchen of its kind in the region where kids can work with real tools and ingredients to prepare dishes and explore new flavors. In the future, GIANT dietitians will also provide on-site programming.

Lancaster County Project for the Needy – A donation will support the approximately 1,200 food boxes which will be distributed to those in need throughout the East Petersburg, Pa. community during the holiday season. GIANT team members will volunteer to assist in this 35-year tradition by helping to pack the boxes in the coming weeks.

The Miller Center – Located in Lewisburg, Pa., The GIANT Company is supporting the Union County Food Hub within The Miller Center with a donation to ensure all families have access to healthy food. The donation will support their distribution efforts, allow families to self-select foods that fit their needs, enhance the community kitchen, and grow their educational programs for families.

Project GROWS – Focused on improving the health of youth in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Augusta County, Va., through garden-based education and access to healthy food, The GIANT Company donation will support the organization’s food education program.

YMCA of Bucks County – The GIANT Company is helping families through a donation to YMCA’s Growing Healthier Communities initiative, which offers nutrition wellness programs, including cooking classes, outdoor classrooms to grow fruits, and vegetables, and healthy eating seminars and workshops.



