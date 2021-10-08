Knoxville, Pa. -- The Tioga County shelter, Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries, promotes rehabilitation of abandoned and at-risk animals. The nonprofit organization offers various programs to support animals and their caregivers.

When families cannot care for their animals, Second Chance steps in to provide a loving home. They support elderly individuals who cannot afford veterinary care. They educate youth on proper care for animals. Their Perfect Match program finds home for pets without families. A full overview of their programs can be found on their website.

The seventh annual Jerry and Helen Gaye benefit to raise money for cats and dogs in a Tioga County shelter will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23. Wellsboro's benefit will take place at the Howard S. Lines Knoxville VFW Post 6753 at 703 Boatman Road, Knoxville, Pa. 16928.

There will not be an admission or cover charge to attend the benefit, which will begin at noon with live country and bluegrass music played by the four members of the Blue Country Roots band, also known as The Over The Hill Gang. The members are Jerry Gaye of Osceola, Diane Brownell of Lindley, N.Y., Lennard Abbey of Wellsboro, and Floyd Young of Mansfield.

The proceeds from the 2021 benefit will be donated to the Heading Home Center in Middlebury Township operated by Second Chance.

"People who attend the benefit can donate money to help Second Chance or bring a bag of dog or cat food or cleaning supplies," Gaye said. "One hundred percent of the funds we raise will be used to benefit the animals,” he pointed out.

The Heading Home Center can use cleaning supplies, such as bottled dish soap, bleach or disinfectant like Pine-Sol or Lysol as well as towels and washcloths to bathe the cats and dogs and to clean their living quarters, and blankets for dog bedding. Donations of any type of dry or wet cat and dog foods are appreciated. The animals at the center eat 200 pounds of Victor dog food and 4Health cat food a month.

For more information about the benefit, call the Knoxville VFW at (814) 326-4321.