Wellsboro -- The Friends of The Green Free Library Book Sale is being held indoors in the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center from Wednesday, Sept. 22 through Sunday, Sept. 26.

The Gmeiner is on the same property as the library and both share the same address, 134 Main Street in Wellsboro.

Members of the Friends group have been vaccinated and will be wearing masks. Those attending the book sale are asked to wear masks.

Book sale dates and times are: Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 23 to 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and Sunday, Sept. 26 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"All of the books are gently used and have been in storage since 2019," said Marianne Rice, Friends book sale coordinator.

"All are priced to sell," she continued. "We have thousands of books including novels, fiction and nonfiction, science fiction, westerns, and classics. Plus we have well over a thousand children's books."

Among favorite authors for adults are works by Stephen King, Michael Connelly, Mary Higgins Clark, and Nora Roberts. "The list goes on and on. On the final day, Sept. 26, we will hold a $5 per bag of books sale," Rice said.

"This is the perfect time for book lovers to add to their own collections or to begin a new collection," said Rice.

For more information about the book sale, call the Green Free Library at (570) 724-4876.



