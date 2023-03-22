Spring Mills, Pa. — Remote Area Medical (RAM), a nonprofit that hosts pop-up clinics with free dental, vision, and medical care, will be offering free care this weekend in Centre County.

The clinic will take place at Penns Valley Elementary Intermediate School, 4528 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday night. It will remain open for the duration of the event. The clinic itself opens at 6 a.m.

Due to time constraints, patients are advised to choose between dental or vision services. Services will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. No ID is required to receive care.

For more information, to donate, or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call (865) 579-1530. Patients may also visit the Facebook Event for this clinic.

Specific services offered include dental cleanings, dental fillings, tooth extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams, and general medical exams. Lab work will also be available.

In some situations such as inclement weather or volunteer cancellations, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served. RAM suggests arriving as early as possible.

Closing times will vary based on the number of patients accepted.

