The Wolf Administration and General Assembly are directing $11.4 million toward cold storage infrastructure improvements in every food bank in Pa.

The COVID-19 Food Bank Cold Storage Infrastructure Program, funded by the American Rescue Plan, is a grant program that will allow Pennsylvania’s food banks to purchase, expand, or upgrade cold storage facilities to ensure that they can deliver fresh food to struggling families.

Eligible purchases include refrigerators, coolers, freezers, refrigerator trailers and cargo vans, building expansions, and more. This program will touch all 67 counties and is essential to addressing food insecurity and food waste.

The food bank representing northcentral Pa. is the Central PA Food Bank, which received $2,585,000.

In 2019, the Food Recovery Infrastructure Grant Program was created to address cold storage needs for food banks and reduce waste of fresh food. When COVID-19 hit in 2020, Gov. Wolf expanded the program and increased funding from $4 million to $9.6 million.

This Cold Storage Infrastructure Program will work further meet the breadth of needs identified during the review process for the Food Recovery Infrastructure Program.



