Port Matilda, Pa. -- Spring is the time for lingering daylight, animals waking from their winter hibernation, and lots of babies being born.

On occasion, babies are separated from or lose their mothers before they are old enough to survive on their own.

"This is when the staff and volunteers at Centre Wildlife Care jump into action and raise these babies until they can be safely released back to the wild," according to the Centre Wildlife Care (CWC) website.

The wildlife rehabilitation center, located just outside State College in Port Matilda, Pa., recently received their first orphaned baby raccoons of the season.

The baby raccoons were found at a construction site and brought to the organization. Staff will bottle feed the animals a special raccoon formula and will be released back into the wild in late summer.

When people find abandoned or injured animals, many think the best thing is to scoop them up and take them home. Experts say this isn't generally the best course of action. Some carry diseases, like rabies, some are actually not abandoned, and many will require expert care beyond a soft bed and food.

Raccoons, for example, can have spring and/or fall litters. Like many wild animals, a mother raccoon often leaves her young for extended periods at a time. Unless a baby raccoon is exhibiting a sign that it needs help, experts recommend to please try to leave it alone.

"We always encourage trying to reunite the animals," said Robyn Graboski,

Licensed Wildlife Rehabilitator at CWC. "There are only a limited number of wildlife rehabilitation organizations in the state," she said. "And when they fill up, they fill up. So we try, first, not to kidnap wildlife."

It's illegal to capture, or even rescue, a baby animal and raise it as a pet. However, if you think you've found an animal that requires help first, "never pick it up with your bare hands," said Graboski.

"Not only should you be concerned about rabies, but covid and avian flu are an issue," she said. Use common sense: wear gloves and keep the animal away from other household pets or domesticated chickens.

If you think you've found an orphaned or hurt animal and you're not sure what to do, check out the CWC's handy resource guide, How to determine if an animal needs help.

"We have the training and facility to care for these animals properly," said Graboski, "and we do it at no cost." The facility operates primarily on donations with dedicated volunteers, and receives no government funding.

An endowment fund has been established to care for injured, orphaned, sick, and displaced wildlife to release them back into the wild now, and well into the future. "The reality is most wildlife rehabilitation facilities will close when their rehabilitator retires or moves. When this happens, the services will cease, and wildlife will suffer," according to the organization's website.

The endowment fund will benefit CWC to continue their work, become a wildlife educational facility, expand their capacity, and help local wildlife.

On May 10 and 11, if the organization receives donations through CentreGives, an online giving program through Centre Foundation, those funds will be partially matched and donators are eligible for prizes. Get more bang for your buck!

