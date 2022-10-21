Williamsport, Pa. — Firetree Place, a nonprofit community center in Williamsport, has received a $4,000 grant from the Little League Fund for Youth Sports.

The funds will be used for the Williamsport Youth Football and Cheer program, including the purchase of jerseys for flag and tackle athletes in the program.

The grant was administered by the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

Firetree Place purchased the jerseys from Defender Sportz, which has been manufacturing apparel for 88 years across three generations. Firetree extends their thanks to Defender Sportz for their quick work, quality, and availability.

Currently, Firetree Place serves 200 kids in the Williamsport Youth Football and Cheer program run by Alec Eggerton. In addition to the football and cheer program, Firetree Place provides free and low-cost educational, recreational, art, and social programs to children, youth, adults, and families in Lycoming County.

“With the support of the FCFP, our football and cheer program has been able to provide opportunities we otherwise would not have been able to, so we are extremely thankful for this award. We look forward to being impactful in the lives of the local youth and continuing to expand our reach,” said Eggerton.

The Football and Cheer program is designed for children and youth to learn and develop life and leadership skills that can not only be applied in sports programs, but also in their daily lives.

The program serves youth in grades K – 6 and helps them improve on their techniques and individual skill sets and learn how to play with different styles of players and abilities. These young athletes also learn the importance of teamwork, sportsmanship, work ethic, integrity, and goal-setting, as well as the application of these attributes to everyday life, in order to lead and be led.

The continuous support of FCFP gives Firetree Place the opportunity to continue offering quality programming and positively impact local children.

For more information about the Williamsport Youth Football and Cheer program, please contact Firetree Place’s Recreation Director, Alec Eggerton, at (570) 360-9421.

