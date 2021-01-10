Williamsport, Pa. – The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) recently appointed Jonathan A. Nichols as its new Chief Financial Officer. The vacancy was created by the retirement of Jack Willoughby who served in the role for more than a decade.

Nichols joins FCFP after spending 14 years in the public accounting and advisory industry. A certified public accountant, he most recently served as Senior Manager for the Risk Advisory Team at Baker Tilly US, LLP in Williamsport. He has worked in a variety of sectors providing tax, financial reporting, internal audit, consulting, and other advisory services. A graduate of Penn State University, much of his career has been focused in the not-for-profit and higher education industries where he gained substantial experience with endowment reporting, investment valuation and contribution accounting.

“Jon brings a wealth of knowledge, strong technical skills and sincere enthusiasm to the Foundation,” said President and CEO Jennifer D. Wilson. “The CFO role expanded significantly during Jack Willoughby’s tenure and we are fortunate to have a uniquely qualified successor who is poised to have a positive impact on the region for years to come.”

As CFO, Nichols will have oversight of the financial, accounting and investment activities of the Foundation. In addition, he will be responsible for human resource management, benefits administration, and risk management. Nichols will work closely with the Foundation’s auditing firm and Outsourced Chief Investment Officer safeguarding FCFP’s $115 million in assets.

“I have seen firsthand the positive impact that the Foundation has on this region and am incredibly excited for the opportunity to work for such an influential organization serving the community where I grew up,” said Nichols. “The Foundation has a rich history, and I am honored to be a part of its future successes.”

FCFP works to improve the quality of life in north central Pennsylvania through community leadership, the promotion of philanthropy, the strengthening of nonprofit impact and the perpetual stewardship of charitable assets. For more information on the programs and services offered by the Foundation, or to learn more about ways to make a difference in your community, contact the Foundation office at (570) 321-1500.